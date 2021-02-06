    Chargers' Justin Herbert Wins 2020-21 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 7, 2021

    Justin Herbert, quarterback de los Chargers de Los Ángeles, lanza un pase durante el duelo del domingo 3 de enero de 2021 ante los Chiefs de Kansas City (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been named the winner of the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

    Herbert received 41 out of 50 possible votes, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned the other nine votes.

    Herbert's rise to the top of the league was sudden. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung just before the team's Week 2 matchup, and Herbert got the ball and never gave it back.

    Through 15 games, the No. 6 overall pick out of Oregon racked up 4,336 yards and 31 passing touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions with a 66.6 completion percentage. His passing touchdowns and 396 completions are rookie records, and combined with his five rushing scores, his 36 total touchdowns are a new high.

    He fell eight yards short of Andrew Luck's rookie passing yard record of 4,374, but he did set new marks for 300-yard games (eight), matchups with multiple touchdown passes (10) and games with at least three touchdown tosses (six).

    Herbert was a two-time Rookie of the Month honoree, a trend that pointed favorably toward his chances of winning the ultimate year-end honor. Robert Griffin III and Sam Bradford were two-time Rookie of the Month honorees, and both players were named Offensive Rookie of the Year. His nine Rookie of the Week awards tie Ben Roethlisberger's 2004 record (h/t Kevin Wade of 247Sports). 

    The Chargers went 7-9 this season, falling short of the playoffs and instead allowing Herbert to cap his rookie year with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Russell Wilson Named WPMOY

      Seahawks QB wins NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award

      Russell Wilson Named WPMOY
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russell Wilson Named WPMOY

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      T.J. Watt on DPOY Snub 😅

      Steelers LB tweets classic Michael Jordan meme after Aaron Donald wins Defensive Player of the Year

      T.J. Watt on DPOY Snub 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      T.J. Watt on DPOY Snub 😅

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Rank Among All-Time Greats 📊

      After 3 MVP awards, @Gagnon looks at how the QB has cemented his NFL legacy 👉

      Rodgers Rank Among All-Time Greats 📊
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Rank Among All-Time Greats 📊

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyler, D-Hop Win NFL Play of the Year

      Kyler, D-Hop Win NFL Play of the Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kyler, D-Hop Win NFL Play of the Year

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report