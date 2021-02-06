Chargers' Justin Herbert Wins 2020-21 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been named the winner of the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Herbert received 41 out of 50 possible votes, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson earned the other nine votes.

Herbert's rise to the top of the league was sudden. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung just before the team's Week 2 matchup, and Herbert got the ball and never gave it back.

Through 15 games, the No. 6 overall pick out of Oregon racked up 4,336 yards and 31 passing touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions with a 66.6 completion percentage. His passing touchdowns and 396 completions are rookie records, and combined with his five rushing scores, his 36 total touchdowns are a new high.

He fell eight yards short of Andrew Luck's rookie passing yard record of 4,374, but he did set new marks for 300-yard games (eight), matchups with multiple touchdown passes (10) and games with at least three touchdown tosses (six).

Herbert was a two-time Rookie of the Month honoree, a trend that pointed favorably toward his chances of winning the ultimate year-end honor. Robert Griffin III and Sam Bradford were two-time Rookie of the Month honorees, and both players were named Offensive Rookie of the Year. His nine Rookie of the Week awards tie Ben Roethlisberger's 2004 record (h/t Kevin Wade of 247Sports).

The Chargers went 7-9 this season, falling short of the playoffs and instead allowing Herbert to cap his rookie year with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.