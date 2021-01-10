    Derrick Henry Says Titans' Playoff Loss to Ravens Is 'Definitely Going to Sting'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) leaves the field after the Titans lost to the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Ravens won 20-13. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans fans can at least take solace in the fact Derrick Henry will have plenty of motivation for the 2021 season following Sunday's 20-13 playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 

    "This is definitely going to sting," Henry said, per Titans writer Jim Wyatt. "Will be on my mind until I come back and suit up next year... I have to get back to work and find ways to be better."

    Henry had one of the best seasons in NFL history with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, but Baltimore's defense controlled the game from the outset with a strong performance up front. The star running back managed just 40 yards on 18 carries and did not find the end zone.

    He was no match for Lamar Jackson's running on the other side.

    Baltimore's quarterback exploded for 136 rushing yards and a score, while running back J.K. Dobbins scored and wide receiver Marquise Brown finished with 109 receiving yards. The multi-pronged attack took advantage of the impressive performance from its defense on the other side and put up just enough points to escape with Jackson's first career playoff win.

    There was some controversy when Baltimore's defense celebrated on Tennessee's midfield logo after Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill in the final two minutes, but the taunting penalty didn't matter because Jackson exploded for a long first-down run to all but clinch the win.

    Video Play Button
    Had Henry played like he typically does, the Titans could have controlled the clock and kept Jackson on the sidelines. 

    Instead, it was Baltimore's rushing attack that dictated the tempo and may have provided something of a blueprint for a potential matchup with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs or Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. If it can replicate what it did against the Titans and keep those stars on the sidelines while limiting potential, the Ravens could advance to the Super Bowl.

    That might make Sunday's missed opportunity sting even more for Henry.

