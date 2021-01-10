Lamar Jackson Discusses Not Shaking Hands with Titans After Ravens' Playoff Win

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson wants his respect.

Perhaps you've heard the narrative that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has never won a playoff game in his short career and, thus, can't be considered elite. Or something like it.

Well, Jackson quashed that argument Sunday by leading the Ravens to a 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

"It feels good," Jackson told reporters after the game. "There's always going to be naysayers. I feel grateful."

But the win meant more to Jackson and the Ravens after the Titans won the last two meetings between the teams, including in the divisional round of last year's playoffs. After Sunday's game, Jackson left without shaking the Titans players' hands and said he did so because he felt the Titans were disrespectful in their November matchup:

Jackson was also fired up in his postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters immediately after the win:

He played well, finishing 17-of-24 for 179 yards and an interception while rushing 16 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. But despite his impressive numbers, Jackson wasn't happy with his one gaffe.

"We stayed focused. We didn't get rattled. My coaches didn't get rattled," Jackson told Salters. "I threw a dumbass—I'm sorry—dumb interception. But we kept fighting and made it happen."

Baltimore's next opponent will depend on the result of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns matchup Sunday night. If Pittsburgh wins, Baltimore will face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. If Cleveland wins, Baltimore gets the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson has his playoff win. Regardless of the opponent, he'll be facing a team with an elite quarterback on the other side as he attempts to get his second.