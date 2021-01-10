    Jets Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for HC Job After Buffalo's Win vs. Colts

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll calls plays from the field during the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center's outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
    James P. McCoy/Associated Press

    The New York Jets may stay inside the division for their next head coach.

    On Sunday, the Jets announced they interviewed Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their vacant head coaching position. Daboll helped lead the Bills to an AFC East title this season as quarterback Josh Allen made significant strides as an MVP candidate in his system.

    Buffalo is also coming off a playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

    Daboll has been a coach in the NFL in some capacity since 2000.

    He was a defensive assistant, wide receivers and tight ends coach for the New England Patriots, quarterbacks coach for the Jets (2007-08), and offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He was also the offensive coordinator for Alabama in 2017.

    The Crimson Tide won the national championship that season, and Daboll has been the offensive coordinator for the Bills ever since.

    All it takes is one look at Buffalo's offense to show what Daboll is capable of as an offensive coach. The Bills finished No. 2 in the league in scoring, tied for second in yards, No. 3 in passing yards and No. 1 in third-down efficiency during the 2020 campaign.

    Allen completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while Stefon Diggs (1,535 receiving yards and eight touchdowns) and Cole Beasley (967 receiving yards and four touchdowns) thrived as top-notch receiving options.

    New York has not made the playoffs since the 2010 season and fired Adam Gase after it went 2-14 during the 2020 campaign.

    The next head coach may have a rookie quarterback to work with if the Jets decide to take one with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

