Lamar Jackson Gets 1st Playoff Win, Ravens Rally to Beat Derrick Henry, Titans

The shoe is on the other foot as the Baltimore Ravens sent the Tennessee Titans packing from the NFL playoffs with a 20-13 victory on the road at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Baltimore avenged its defeat to Tennessee in last year's divisional round.

The Titans jumped ahead 10-0 in the first quarter thanks to a 10-yard touchdown pass by Ryan Tannehill and a 45-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this was the first time in seven games the Ravens overcame a 10-point deficit with Lamar Jackson under center.

Following a 51-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, the Titans had 4:23 left on the clock to get the game-tying score.

On the first play after the two-minute warning, Marcus Peters intercepted a pass from Ryan Tannehill. The Ravens celebrated the turnover on the Titans' logo, a reference to something similar Tennessee did earlier in the year in Baltimore.

A 33-yard run by Jackson on second down helped the Ravens wind down the rest of the clock.

Notable Performers

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: 17-of-24, 179 yards, one interception; 16 carries, 136 yards, one touchdown

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens: nine carries, 43 yards, one touchdown; one reception, minus-six yards

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens: seven receptions, 109 yards

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans: 18-of-26, 165 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: 18 carries 40 yards; three receptions, 11 yards

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans: six receptions, 83 yards, one touchdown

Jackson Turns on the Turbo

Jackson threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in the playoff defeat to Tennessee last season. The result put a damper on his historic campaign and added to a conversation about whether he could deliver on the biggest stage.

The reigning MVP didn't help his case on Baltimore's second drive, when he threw a bad interception to Malcolm Butler.

But one play encapsulated the danger Jackson poses no matter how a game is unfolding. In a matter of moments, he went from standing in the pocket to running free through the second level en route to the end zone.

This was far from a perfect outing from Jackson. In addition to his interception in the first quarter, he was sacked five times and often reduced to settling for shorter throws that set the Ravens up with long second and third downs.

Still, the third-year quarterback avoided any costly mistakes after that early turnover, and he used his mobility to devastating effect.

Heavy Workload Catches up to Henry

If you were told before the game Henry would log 18 carries and average 2.2 yards per touch, you'd assume something went horribly horribly wrong for the Titans.

Sunday's game wasn't quite a doomsday scenario for Tennessee, but the offense's inability to establish a ground presence proved costly when it failed to find the end zone after getting a 1st-and-goal from the Ravens' 10-yard line deep into the third quarter.

In general, Baltimore did great to get a lot of penetration up front to thwart Henry. The 6'3", 247-pound running back was unable to gain a head of steam.

Henry's bad day seemed to alter Mike Vrabel's game plan, too.

Tannehill justified his four-year, $118 million extension with how he played during the regular season. So much of what Tennessee does starts with Henry, though. The Ravens all but neutralized that part of the Titans' attack.

What's Next?

With the playoff bracket reseeding for the next round, the Ravens await the outcome of the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup with the Cleveland Browns. A Browns win pits Baltimore against the Buffalo Bills, while a Steelers win will put the team on course to play the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.