Super Bowl 2021: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold Predictions

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

In last year's playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens finished with an NFL-best 14-2 record. However, they were steamrolled by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs. The two teams met again in Week 11 of the 2020 season, and again, Tennessee came out on top.

Baltimore will once again open the postseason against the Titans. This time around, though, the Ravens will emerge victorious.

Unlike last season, when the Ravens coasted into the playoffs, it's been a battle just to get in. however, Baltimore has risen to meet the challenge and has been in playoff mode for more than a month. Baltimore hasn't lost since Week 12—a week in which COVID-19 significantly impacted the Ravens roster—and more importantly, quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to MVP form.

Thanks to a late-season surge, Jackson just wrapped his second-consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season.

Jackson's ability to impact a game with both his arm and his legs will ultimately unravel the Titans, who are pretty close to awful defensively. Tennessee ranks 28th in total defense and 24th in points allowed.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns have shown that by getting out to an early lead, they can take Derrick Henry out of Tennessee's game plan—as much as a team possibly can, anyway. If Baltimore can do that, their sixth-ranked pass defense will help bring this one home.

Jackson will then have his first career playoff win.