Super Bowl 2021: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold Predictions

Super Bowl 2021: Full NFL Playoff Odds and Bold PredictionsJanuary 10, 2021
The first round of the first round of the 2020-21 NFL postseason is complete. That may seem like a silly statement—and it probably is—but it's also a product of the league's first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend.
Under the old format, four teams would be eliminated from the Super Bowl during the postseason's opening round. Three teams—the Washington Football Team, Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts—have already been shown the door with a full day of wild-card action remaining. This is thanks to the NFL's expanded 14-team playoff format, in which 11 teams still remain.
Any one of the 11 remaining squads could reach and win Super Bowl LV, though obviously, three more will be eliminated on Sunday. Here, you'll find updated Super Bowl odds for those remaining 11 teams—as listed by DraftKings Sportsbook—along with some bold playoff predictions for the coming weeks.
Updated Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 11-4
Green Bay Packers 4-1
Buffalo Bills 5-1
New Orleans Saints 15-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-1
Baltimore Ravens 12-1
Los Angeles Rams 16-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 22-1
Tennessee Titans 33-1
Cleveland Browns 60-1
Chicago Bears 100-1
Baltimore Exacts Revenge from the Titans
In last year's playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens finished with an NFL-best 14-2 record. However, they were steamrolled by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs. The two teams met again in Week 11 of the 2020 season, and again, Tennessee came out on top.
Baltimore will once again open the postseason against the Titans. This time around, though, the Ravens will emerge victorious.
Unlike last season, when the Ravens coasted into the playoffs, it's been a battle just to get in. however, Baltimore has risen to meet the challenge and has been in playoff mode for more than a month. Baltimore hasn't lost since Week 12—a week in which COVID-19 significantly impacted the Ravens roster—and more importantly, quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to MVP form.
Thanks to a late-season surge, Jackson just wrapped his second-consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season.
Jackson's ability to impact a game with both his arm and his legs will ultimately unravel the Titans, who are pretty close to awful defensively. Tennessee ranks 28th in total defense and 24th in points allowed.
Teams like the Cleveland Browns have shown that by getting out to an early lead, they can take Derrick Henry out of Tennessee's game plan—as much as a team possibly can, anyway. If Baltimore can do that, their sixth-ranked pass defense will help bring this one home.
Jackson will then have his first career playoff win.
Josh Allen Will Score a Hat Trick ...on the Ground
The Buffalo Bills were able to oust the Colts from the postseason, thanks in no small part to the scrambling ability of quarterback Josh Allen. He racked up 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on Saturday. While several of his runs weren't by design, they were effective.
"It doesn't matter how it looks,” Josh Allen told CBSs Evan Washburn (h/t The Ringer's Danny Heifetz). "It's the playoffs, it's win or go home, and we got it done."
Don't be surprised to see Allen rush for two more touchdowns next week, bringing his postseason total to three. Thanks to Buffalo's ownership of the second seed, the Bills will avoid the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. They'll be playing at home, and none of their potential opponents is elite in the run-defense department.
The Ravens rank 22nd in yards per carry allowed, while the Titans rank 19th. The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 13th, while the Cleveland Browns rank 12th.
While the Bills didn't necessarily plan on having Allen run 11 times on Saturday, they should plan on giving him double-digit carries next week.
Joshua Dobbs Will Be a Playoff Hero for Pittsburgh
Ben Roethlisberger didn't play in Pittsburgh's Week 17 loss to the Browns. He will suit up for Sunday's rematch. However, fans shouldn't be surprised if he isn't the only Pittsburgh signal-caller to take the field in this one.
The Steelers utilized third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs to supplement the ground game last Sunday. While he only ran twice for 20 yards, he did help keep the Cleveland defense off-balance. Expect to see more of Dobbs against the Browns—and not just as a scrambler.
Dobbs completed four of five pass attempts against Cleveland in the last matchup. While those completions only netted two yards, the Steelers showed that they're not afraid to let Dobbs throw. He's going to let a couple rip against the Browns this time around.
While the Browns are missing several key players and coaches due to COVID-19, they're not going to be a pushover for Pittsburgh. Dobbs could be the difference-maker, and it won't be a surprise to see him top 100 passing yards and have 40-50 yards on the ground.
Of course, this would likely mean that the Browns are able to keep the game close, but these are bold predictions, right? Dobbs will help deliver the win for the Steelers.
