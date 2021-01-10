NFL Rumors: Latest on Urban Meyer, Deshaun Watson Trade Buzz and More

NFL Rumors: Latest on Urban Meyer, Deshaun Watson Trade Buzz and MoreJanuary 10, 2021
Three more NFL teams officially entered the offseason on Saturday. The Indianapolis Colts, Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks were all eliminated, bringing the offseason total of franchises to 21.
You can bet that all 32 teams, however, have at least one eye on free agency, the draft and—in relevant cases—the construction of new front offices. For teams like the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, the offseason outline will involve all three factors.
Here, we'll dig into some of the latest NFL buzz entering Day 2 of Wild Card Weekend.
Urban Meyer Preparing for Jaguars Job
The Jaguars have already interviewed former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer for their head-coaching vacancy, and it seems as if Meyer believes he has at least a reasonable shot at getting the gig.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Meyer has begun assembling a potential staff to being with him into the NFL.
"Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff, including some assistants from the college ranks, in case he decides to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, per league sources," Schefter wrote.
Per Schefter, Jacksonville is expected to make a decision on Meyer within the week.
While there have been conflicting reports at what price Meyer could command, it's apparent that he isn't going to enter the league as a budget coaching option.
"The notion that Urban Meyer is seeking $12M a year to coach in the NFL is not accurate, source said. I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach. But that number is not relevant and false," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted.
If the Jaguars do commit to Meyer, they're going to be all-in.
Deshaun Watson Is Not Happy
Unlike the Jaguars, the Houston Texans are not in need of a franchise quarterback. However, that will change if Deshaun Watson works his way out of Houston. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Watson has "broached with teammates" the idea of requesting a trade.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Watson is "extremely unhappy" with the way Houston handled its general-manager search.
"Watson is extremely unhappy with the organization after owner Cal McNair informed him he would be involved in the GM and coach hiring process and provide feedback… but then did neither in the hire of GM Nick Caserio, sources say," Rapoport tweeted.
According to TheMMQB's Albert Breer, Watson also pushed for the Texans to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head-coaching vacancy only to see the franchise not do so.
If the Texans have indeed lied to Watson in an effort to placate him heading into the offseason, it won't be a surprise if he does want out. For teams like Jacksonville and New York—who are presumably considering quarterbacks at the top of the draft—a Watson trade becomes another intriguing option.
Cam Newton Unlikely to Return to New England
Cam Newton is another quarterback who will likely be available this offseason. According to Schefter, it's unlikely that he will make a return to the New England Patriots in 2021.
"Both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021, with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season," Schefter told ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Chris Mason of MassLive.com).
Newton waited until late in the offseason to join the Patriots in 2020. It's unlikely that he'll wait on making his next move.
"I'm not going to wait in the latter part of another season when I have the opportunity to do something or sign with someone," Newton told WEEI (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss).
Newton's 2020 campaign with the Patriots didn't exactly go as he might have hoped, but a quarterback-needy team could still have interest in him as a stopgap option.