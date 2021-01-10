NFL Rumors: Latest on Urban Meyer, Deshaun Watson Trade Buzz and More

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Jaguars have already interviewed former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer for their head-coaching vacancy, and it seems as if Meyer believes he has at least a reasonable shot at getting the gig.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Meyer has begun assembling a potential staff to being with him into the NFL.

"Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff, including some assistants from the college ranks, in case he decides to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, per league sources," Schefter wrote.

Per Schefter, Jacksonville is expected to make a decision on Meyer within the week.

While there have been conflicting reports at what price Meyer could command, it's apparent that he isn't going to enter the league as a budget coaching option.

"The notion that Urban Meyer is seeking $12M a year to coach in the NFL is not accurate, source said. I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach. But that number is not relevant and false," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

If the Jaguars do commit to Meyer, they're going to be all-in.