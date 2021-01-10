2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Rumors, Predictions for Dwayne Haskins, More

2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Rumors, Predictions for Dwayne Haskins, MoreJanuary 10, 2021
The NFL playoffs got underway Saturday with a trio of Wild Card Round matchups. And just as three teams advanced (the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers), three others joined the list of teams planning for the offseason.
Along with the 18 franchises that missed the postseason, the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team have played their final games of the 2020 season. Though Super Bowl LV isn't set to take place until Feb. 7, these teams can at least start considering their actions during free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.
Regarding the former, here's some of the latest buzz surrounding several players expected to be on the market, along with predictions for where they will end up.
Where Will Haskins End Up After Washington Release?
Dwayne Haskins' career in Washington didn't go as planned. After he was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and struggled over his first two seasons, the quarterback was released by the team a day after its Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Although Haskins didn't play well during his time in Washington (2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games), he was successful during his college career at Ohio State, and there are likely to be teams interested in giving him a fresh start. In fact, one team has already emerged as a suitor.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Haskins is scheduled to visit with the Panthers on Monday, and while they aren't the only interested party, this meeting could lead to him signing with Carolina.
The fit could make sense for both sides. Teddy Bridgewater didn't fare well in his first season with the Panthers (3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games), and Carolina's primary backup was former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker. Haskins could work his way into playing time with the Panthers, who may still be seeking a long-term solution at quarterback.
Rapoport noted that if Carolina signs Haskins, it will likely be for the league minimum. Still, he likely won't be able to be picky, so if the visit goes well, there's a decent chance he heads to the Panthers.
Prediction: Haskins signs with Panthers.
Williams, 49ers Having Discussions About Contract Extension
It's possible Trent Williams won't end up hitting the free-agent market this offseason because the San Francisco 49ers apparently want to prevent that from happening.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Williams and the 49ers have had "extensive discussions" about a contract extension for the 32-year-old. The offensive tackle just completed his first season with San Francisco after he was traded from Washington last April.
"Doing something before Week 17 would have helped SF's salary cap," Fowler tweeted. "It didn't happen, and an elite tackle could hit free agency, but SF is clearly prioritizing Williams."
Williams' most recent contract was a five-year, $68 million pact. And if the 49ers want to keep the eight-time Pro Bowler, they will almost certainly need to give him a sizable payday considering he played well over his 14 games in the 2020 season.
San Francisco may not have an issue with that, though, and it wouldn't be surprising to Williams return to Levi's Stadium for the 2021 season (and potentially longer). Expect these negotiations to lead to an extension for Williams, who will continue to anchor the 49ers offensive line for the near future.
Prediction: Williams signs extension with 49ers.
If Fitzpatrick Keeps Playing, Where Will His Next Stop Be?
Even at 38, Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to show he can play at a high level. In nine games for the Miami Dolphins this season, the veteran quarterback passed for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions, although he was replaced midseason by rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
Fitzpatrick has played 16 seasons in the NFL, suiting up for eight teams during that time. And there's a decent chance he could be back out on the field in the 2021 season. But will it be with Miami?
With Fitzpatrick set to become a free agent this offseason, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald doesn't think the quarterback will return to the Dolphins because Miami has made it clear it's sticking with Tagovailoa as its starter.
"The Dolphins fully committed to a player they've been around one season," Salguero wrote. "But they spoke of needing a full evaluation process for a player they've been around longer and know more. Yeah, the chances of Fitzpatrick returning to the Dolphins next season are slim and none."
So where could Fitzpatrick end up? One fit could be with the 49ers, whose quarterback depth was tested this season as Jimmy Garoppolo was limited to six games by ankle injuries. Adding Fitzpatrick would give San Francisco an experienced backup who could step in and lead it to success if needed.
Prediction: Fitzpatrick signs with 49ers.