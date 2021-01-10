2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Rumors, Predictions for Dwayne Haskins, More

1 of 3

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins' career in Washington didn't go as planned. After he was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and struggled over his first two seasons, the quarterback was released by the team a day after its Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Although Haskins didn't play well during his time in Washington (2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games), he was successful during his college career at Ohio State, and there are likely to be teams interested in giving him a fresh start. In fact, one team has already emerged as a suitor.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Haskins is scheduled to visit with the Panthers on Monday, and while they aren't the only interested party, this meeting could lead to him signing with Carolina.

The fit could make sense for both sides. Teddy Bridgewater didn't fare well in his first season with the Panthers (3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games), and Carolina's primary backup was former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker. Haskins could work his way into playing time with the Panthers, who may still be seeking a long-term solution at quarterback.

Rapoport noted that if Carolina signs Haskins, it will likely be for the league minimum. Still, he likely won't be able to be picky, so if the visit goes well, there's a decent chance he heads to the Panthers.

Prediction: Haskins signs with Panthers.