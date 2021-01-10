Ravens vs. Titans: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The top end of daily fantasy football lineups for the Baltimore Ravens-Tennessee Titans AFC wild-card clash will feature some of the season's best point-earners.

Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown should be utilized in some combination to put players near the top of the leaderboard.

Like every DFS contest, the real money Sunday afternoon can be won by combining the stars with one or two sleepers with low roster percentages. With so many notable names on each offense, it may be hard to find under-the-radar gems. There is one on each roster who could be a difference-maker, however.

Top DFS Lineup Picks

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

If you tailor your lineup around one offense, Baltimore has to have the edge given how poor Tennessee's defense played in December.

Lamar Jackson could be the main beneficiary if a defense he is familiar with continues to struggle Sunday.

The Titans allowed more than 400 total yards in four of their last five regular-season games, including each of the last three. Two of those concessions were against the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. Tennessee also failed to contain th Green Bay Packers' playoff-caliber offense in Week 16. The NFC's No. 1 seed wracked up 234 rushing yards in its 40-14 victory.

Jackson has the potential to lead another 200-yard rushing outing against the AFC South champion. He has over 80 yards on the ground in four of his past five games. In addition to his high volume on the ground, Jackson threw for eight touchdowns in Weeks 15-17. If he posts similar numbers, the Baltimore quarterback should be the top scorer in single-game contests.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee

Henry may have the highest roster percentage of all players in Sunday's opener.

Were it not for being two yards shy in Week 16, the running back would have put together four straight 100-yard outings to close out the regular season.

In Week 11 versus Baltimore, the Titans running back reeled off 131 yards on 28 carries. That performance started a run of nine touchdowns over seven contests.

Tennessee should rely on a heavy dose of its feature back Sunday, and his recent set of performances give you little reason to not start him in any lineup.

Henry should be the first Titans player selected for single-game contests, and he could form a nice tandem with Dobbins, Nick Chubb, David Montgomery or Alvin Kamara in all-day lineups.

Top Sleeper Picks

Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore

Baltimore's passing game has been more dangerous during its five-game winning streak because of the development of Miles Boykin and a few others.

Boykin only had a single reception in each of his past five contests, but most of them have turned into long gains or touchdowns. The wide receiver found the end zone in Weeks 13, 15 and 17 and scored on a 43-yard passing play in Week 17's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The wideout could be the ultimate low-risk, high-reward player in DFS contests if he turns his catches into six points. If you put some combination of Jackson, Henry and Dobbins at the top end of your lineup, Boykin could be a nice filler option around them.

Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee

The approach with rostering Boykin also applies to Titans tight end Anthony Firkser.

The backup tight end is not the team's primary red-zone target, but if Jonnu Smith is tied up with defenders, he could earn important targets from Ryan Tannehill.

In the past five weeks, Firkser caught 10 of the 13 balls thrown in his direction. He had more than 10 receiving yards in four of those contests.

You want a sleeper pick to chip in more than 10 yards, but you may be willing accept a receiving-yard total under 50 to afford as many of the top-salaried stars as possible.

A year ago, Firkser hauled in touchdown passes in two of Tennessee's three playoff games, but he did not have a catch against Baltimore.

Firkser's ceiling is a few red-zone targets and possibly a touchdown catch, but he could be worth the risk to afford a trio of high-volume players.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.