Philip Rivers Says He Has 'Zero Regret' After Leaving Chargers for Colts

With his season over, Philip Rivers has no misgivings about leaving the Los Angeles Chargers to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

"Is it more emotional when it's your 17th year and you're about to be 40 and you're not sure if you've walked out of your last tunnel? Heck yeah it is," Rivers told reporters following Indianapolis' 27-24 AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. "It was a heck of a fun season, and there's zero regret in moving to Indiana and playing for this franchise."

The eight-time Pro Bowler has only spent one year with the Colts, and his tenure in Indianapolis will be overshadowed by what he did with the Chargers when examining his overall legacy. Still, he became visibly emotional when discussing this season:

Rivers alluded to how his future is uncertain. He turned 39 in December and will hit free agency, so walking away from football wouldn't mean leaving any money on the table.

He was noncommittal when asked about the topic:

Replacing a legendary quarterback generally isn't easy. The Chargers are probably equally satisfied with how everything has played out, though.

Justin Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and a rookie-record 31 touchdowns in 15 games. The former Oregon star looks like a worthy successor to Rivers, setting up L.A. very well for the long term.