NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Odds and Scenarios for Sunday's Wild-Card Games

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Game Information

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN

Spread: Ravens -3

On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Derrick Henry's 29-yard touchdown run handed the Titans an overtime win in Baltimore.

"It's the greatest challenge every play," Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said of containing Henry, per his team's official site. "Let's make no mistake about it: He's the best running back in football. We know it. He knows it."

Baltimore is optimistic that the returns of defensive end Calais Campbell and tackle Brandon Williams—who were sidelined in the Week 11 tilt—will bolster the run-stopping unit.

And on offense, quarterback Lamar Jackson has accounted for 15 of his 33 season touchdowns. He's guided the Ravens to a five-game winning streak but must be ready for a tough matchup. Last year in the divisional round, Tennessee limited Jackson to 6.2 yards per pass attempt and beat the Ravens 28-12.

If the Steelers win Sunday night, the winner of Baltimore vs. Tennessee will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. But if the Browns win, the Ravens or Titans will head to Buffalo.