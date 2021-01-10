NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Odds and Scenarios for Sunday's Wild-Card Games

NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Odds and Scenarios for Sunday's Wild-Card GamesJanuary 10, 2021
After the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each opened the NFL playoffs with a win, the Wild Card Round concludes Sunday with three games.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Tennessee Titans in the early afternoon. Following that AFC showdown, the Chicago Bears will attempt to upset the New Orleans Saints in the NFC before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns.
Viewing information, the spreads, recent news and matchup scenarios are all provided in this update.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
Game Information
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: ABC/ESPN
Spread: Ravens -3
On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Derrick Henry's 29-yard touchdown run handed the Titans an overtime win in Baltimore.
"It's the greatest challenge every play," Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said of containing Henry, per his team's official site. "Let's make no mistake about it: He's the best running back in football. We know it. He knows it."
Baltimore is optimistic that the returns of defensive end Calais Campbell and tackle Brandon Williams—who were sidelined in the Week 11 tilt—will bolster the run-stopping unit.
And on offense, quarterback Lamar Jackson has accounted for 15 of his 33 season touchdowns. He's guided the Ravens to a five-game winning streak but must be ready for a tough matchup. Last year in the divisional round, Tennessee limited Jackson to 6.2 yards per pass attempt and beat the Ravens 28-12.
If the Steelers win Sunday night, the winner of Baltimore vs. Tennessee will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. But if the Browns win, the Ravens or Titans will head to Buffalo.
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Game Information
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Spread: Saints -10
Already the heavy underdog, Chicago is down two starters. On Friday, the team announced that linebacker Roquan Smith and wideout Darnell Mooney will not play Sunday.
New Orleans, meanwhile, is getting closer to full strength. The team has activated running back Alvin Kamara, wideout Michael Thomas, receiver/returner Deonte Harris, cornerback Patrick Robinson and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. And after missing two games, safety Marcus Williams has logged two full practices this week and is expected to play.
Yes, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and offensive lineman Nick Easton are out. But the Saints have a considerable edge in the health department, especially since the Bears won't have Smith. The linebacker racked up 139 tackles with 18 for loss this season, including 11 and 2.5, respectively, in Chicago's loss to New Orleans earlier this year.
With a win, the Saints will host Tampa Bay. Chicago is aiming for an opportunity to play the rival Green Bay Packers.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Game Information
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Spread: Steelers -6
During the nightcap, Pittsburgh hosts AFC North rival Cleveland. Although the Browns won Week 17's matchup between the teams 24-22, the Steelers rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh smacked the Browns 38-7 earlier in the regular season.
Unfortunately, the game is clouded by COVID-19-related issues.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, lineman Joel Bitonio, cornerback Denzel Ward, nickelback Kevin Johnson and several assistant coaches will not be available, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Nevertheless, Cleveland knows a trip to top-seeded Kansas City is at stake. If the Steelers win, they will earn a rematch with Buffalo—which took the regular-season clash 26-15.
