Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Fined $28K for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Rams

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NFL fined Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins $28,075 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his team's 18-7 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

During the game, Hopkins flipped his middle finger at an official after being flagged for offensive pass interference, which had wiped out a 40-yard catch.

The five-time Pro Bowler vented his frustration at the officiating Monday in a pair of since-deleted tweets. The second of those posts referenced what looked to be pass interference against Jalen Ramsey in the end zone that went unpunished.

Hopkins collected $7 million this season, so his fine is a drop in the bucket. He might still be thinking about the Cardinals' season finale nonetheless.

Arizona could've clinched a playoff berth with a win, and Hopkins finished with a disappointing four receptions for 35 yards on 10 targets.