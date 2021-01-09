Impact Wrestling Genesis 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

9 of 9

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Willie Mack was a victim of a referee stoppage, motivating him to issue the challenge to Moose for an I Quit Match Saturday night. Then, Tuesday on AXS TV, Mack interjected himself in a Three Minute Challenge between Moose and upstart Matthew Palmer, helping the young star earn a fluke win over the former NFL star.

Mack dominated the early minutes of the match but Moose refused to say “I quit.” Moose eventually gained control, punishing his opponent but failing to force him to quit.

As the action spilled to the floor, Mack regained control, rocking Moose with a steel chair across the back. In the ring, a limping Mack smacked the chair into the back of Moose, looking to drive the air out of his opponent. Some disrespect from Moose earned him a chair shot to the face, but he still refused to quit.

Mack delivered the Six-Star Frog Splash, his signature move, but Moose again shoved the referee and microphone away. Another frog splash, this time to the back, left the heel gasping for air. Mack drove a chair into the midsection of his opponent, then into the throat as the referee asked if he wished to give up.

Willie scaled the ropes for a third frog splash but Moose hopped up, fueled by adrenaline, and cut his opponent off. Perched atop the ropes, Mack hammered away at Moose. The heel raked his eyes, though, and delivered a Go To Hell through a table.

Back in the ring, Moose laughed before he and Mack threw hands. They traded pump kicks before Mack delivered the stunner. Moose answered with a headbutt. Mack turned Moose inside out with a clothesline. Moose delivered a uranage suplex as the action intensified.

Moose gained the upper hand and introduced a number of chairs into the ring. Mack threw one of them at Moose, stunning him and delivered a nasty superplex off the top rope onto the rest of them. Both men screamed out in agony, the pain agonizing.

On the floor, Moose blasted Mack with the TNA World Championship belt to the face. Back in the ring, Moose piled chairs on Mack’s face and threatened to bash him with another until Impact world champion Rich Swann hit the ring.

“What do you want?! I’ll give you a shot!” he exclaimed, lifting the title in the air.

Moose spoke into the microphone, “thank you. I quit.”

The show went off the air with Moose having achieved what he set out to.

Result

Mack defeated Moose

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a hard-hitting, super physical match that saw both men beat the living hell out of each other in the name of forcing an “I quit” from the other’s mouth. It was an appropriately brutal match for the stipulation with a finish that threatened to derail it all.

Swann has repeatedly been a defending champion, and has proven as much, so for him to have to be goaded into granting a title opportunity by way of a barbaric I Quit Match that had no guarantees of Moose actually getting what he wanted is a bit convoluted, to say the least.

Yet, Impact is arguably in a stronger position for finally getting to that particular match.

Swann vs. Moose is a battle of Impact stars, the latter being its longest-erm project.

Moose is going to be the face of the company at some point in the near future and this was a step in the right direction.

Even if the outcome created unnecessary criticisms of the logic behind the Moose-Mack match.