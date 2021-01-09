Impact Wrestling Genesis 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 10, 2021
Impact Wrestling Genesis 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Just seven days before Impact Wrestling presents Hard to Kill on pay-per-view, the company presented its first Impact Plus special of 2021 with Genesis.
Featuring a special Super X Cup, a dream match pitting the legendary Jazz against former Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, and the culmination of Moose and Willie Mack's rivalry in an I Quit Match, the show set the stage for next week's extravaganza.
Who emerged victoriously, which young star hoisted the cup and who earned momentum heading into the rest of the year?
Find out with this recap of Saturday's broadcast.
Super X Cup Quarterfinal: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
The Super X Cup kicked off with two former X-Division champions doing battle as “The Inevitable” Ace Austin squared off with Suicide.
Suicide frustrated his opponent early, trapping him in a surfboard submission in an attempt to force a tapout. He failed to do so but sent Austin to the floor, staved off attempted interference from the massive Madman Fulton and wiped the heel out with a dive from the ring apron.
Austin sent Suicide into the ring steps, though, to turn things in his favor. A brief display of control by Austin gave way to a comeback by the masked vigilante of Impact that included a series of open-palm thrusts. Austin answered, rocking Suicide with a springboard kick for a two-count.
Suicide tried to build momentum but another momentary distraction from Fulton allowed Austin to halt him. Suicide still managed to recover and deliver a modified brainbuster for a near-fall.
Yet another distraction from Fulton allowed Austin to catch Suicide with The Fold for the win.
Result
Austin defeated Suicide
Grade
C+
Analysis
Not only did this result in a big win for Austin and his advancement into the next round of competition, it also set up Fulton to be a major factor throughout the remainder of the tournament. His constant distractions certainly helped Austin to victory here and will likely contribute in whatever success The Inevitable has going forward.
The in-ring chemistry was strong and there was certainly a flow the performers got into as the match progressed. Were there a few iffy spots? Sure, but one can only imagine what Austin and Suicide would have been capable of had they not been forced into time constraints due to the format of the show.
Super X Cup Quarterfinal: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
The tournament continued with two of the bright young stars of Impact Wrestling’s future as Blake Christian squared off with KC Navarro for the right to advance in the Super X Cup competition.
The overconfident Navarro mocked his opponent early before engaging in some quality chain-wrestling. Christian answered with a heel kick, some chops and a rollup for a quick two-count. The pace quickened and Navarro rolled to the floor, looking to halt the momentum of his opponent.
He stunned Christian with a double ax handle to the shoulder blades and followed up with a tope suicide to seize control. “I’m a star, damn it!” Navarro exclaimed before delivering an expertly placed kick to the back.
Navarro delivered a running punt kick and a picture-perfect swinging neckbreaker for two. Navarro tried for another neckbreaker but Christian caught him and delivered a rolling Death Valley Driver. A standing shooting star sress earned him a two-count of his own.
Christian added a neckbreaker from the ropes and finished with a twisting splash for the win.
Result
Christian defeated Navarro
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a good, solid, inoffensive match from two young guys with bright futures ahead of them. There was a lot of movement, not a lot in between, making for a lack of story even if there was plenty of action to keep the viewers’ attention.
It was a safe match, one where everything hit and both men were allowed to show off a little bit. Nothing more and nothing less.
Navarro excelled in the character department, really working the heel persona throughout the match while Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne really put over Christian on commentary, really hammering home who the competitor to watch was in management’s eyes.
Super X Cup Quarterfinal: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
Former X-Division champion Shawn Daivari entered the Super X Cup and drew Cousin Jake, a much larger worker known more for his tag team work, in round one. Jake, recently betrayed by Cody Deaner, put over how the tournament represents his opportunity to find himself.
Jake dominated on the floor, clubbing away at Daivari. Back inside the squared circle, though, the 20-year vet turned the tables, grounding his opponent in an attempt to take away the obvious size difference. The heel worked a body scissors and added a sleeper, looking to drive the fight out of the big man.
The babyface fought back into the match with a big clothesline and overwhelmed Daivari with his power advantage. He downed the veteran competitor with a powerbomb, but could only keep him down for a count of two. Daivari answered with a DDT for two.
He targeted the legs of his opponent, applying a Figure Four. Jake made it to the ropes, breaking the hold. He recovered and delivered a black hole slam reminiscent of Abyss for the win.
Result
Cousin Jake defeated Daivari
Grade
C
Analysis
This was an interesting match, if only because Daivari attempted two heat portions, the second short-changed.
There was the bodyscissors spot that attempted to sap the fight out of Jake and took up a large portion of the middle of the match. Then late, he targeted the leg, trying a figure four that lasted only a minute or so. It was out of place and hurt the flow of the closing moments.
Beyond that, it was a basic match that put Jake over strong as a hoss that can fight through the pain to emerge victoriously. Whether he is any match for tournament favorite Austin in round two remains to be seen.
Super X Cup Quarterfinal: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
In the final match of the first round, young newcomer Tre Lamar battled circus clown extraordinaire, Crazzy Steve.
Steve played mind games with his opponent early, catching him off-guard and sending him scurrying to the floor, away from the creepy sideshow antics.
Lamar finally settled things down and worked over Steve, grounding him and applying an armbar. Steve mounted a comeback that included a side Russian leg sweep off the middle rope. The combatants exchanged blows, Lamar getting the best of them.
Steve delivered another side Russian leg sweep into a submission, but Lamar countered into a submission. Lamar escaped and tried for a top-rope splash. He crashed and burned and Steve delivered a diving DDT for the win.
Result
Crazzy Steve defeated Lamar
Grade
C
Analysis
Another largely inoffensive match in the first round of competition tonight.
Lamar looked like a young star with a lot more to offer than he had the opportunity to show in this one, but he did what he had to and worked well with Steve. The face-painted babyface is a different style of worker than most others in the field but he meshed well enough with Lamar and picked up a win to continue who recent roll.
It should be interesting to see how he works with Christian in the second round.
Super X Cup Semifinal: Ace Austin vs. Cousin Jake
Wasting no time between rounds, Austin and Cousin Jake took to the squared circle for the first match of the second round.
Jake overpowered Austin early while Matthews and Rayne discussed how the babyface “looked right through” Madman Fulton and was laser-focused on Austin. The big, bearded babyface stared Fulton down on the floor as he continued to take the fight to his smaller opponent. Again, Jake came face-to-face with Fulton, this time laying in a hard right hand to the face.
The distraction allowed Austin to wipe him out with a dive to seize control. Jake tried to fight back with a suplex but Austin caught him with a knee to the face to remain in control. Austin added consecutive spinning kicks but Jake fought back and delivered a buckle bomb.
He drove Austin into the mat for a near-fall, but Austin showed guts in kicking out at two.
The fight continued from ringside back in, where Austin delivered The Fold from out of nowhere for the win.
Result
Austin defeated Jake
Grade
C+
Analysis
Austin winning was the right call as this is his tournament to lose, but Jake continued to look like a star.
Yes, he was on the defensive for a considerable amount of the match but as he mounted his comeback, it became clear he could have a very bright future as a powerhouse hoss babyface, not unlike Bradshaw’s brief run as an upper-midcarder after the initial brand extension back in 2002.
A match between him and Fulton could be a hell of a brawl and one worth tuning into if Impact books it.
Super X Cup Semifinal: Crazzy Steve vs. Blake Christian
Crazzy Steve and Blake Christian wrapped up the semifinals of the tournament, doing battle just days after they competed against each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
Christian inadvertently kicked Steve’s stuffed monkey off the apron, igniting in the typically fun-loving competitor a fire that saw him unleash a merciless assault on the young competitor. Steve sent his opponent back-, then sternum-first into the turnbuckles in a further display of fury.
Christian recovered and delivered a split-legged moonsault for a near-fall. Steve answered with a headscissors takedown before a double clothesline on the floor left both men reeling. Back in the ring, Steve fired off throat thrusts and running uppercut in the corner. A senton followed for two.
Steve delivered a clothesline that turned Christian inside out, but only earned a two-count. Christian hung Steve up on the top rope and delivered a 450 splash. Three second later and the young upstart scored an upset victory to advance to the finals.
Result
Christian defeated Steve
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was the best match of the tournament to this point and that can be attributed to the storytelling early.
Steve snapping after the spot with the monkey, awakening a more aggressive side of himself that allowed him to take control while simultaneously playing the de facto heel, was a great touch and helped set the stage for the rest of the match.
Christian was great, looking even better here than he did against Navarro in the first round. It has been clear from very early on that he has been the focus of the tournament. His underdog attitude should mesh well with Austin’s overconfident heel persona in the finale of the tournament.
Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace
Jazz delayed her retirement one more time to face Jordynne Grace, her partner in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament, in singles competition.
A test of power gave way to Thicc Mama Pump dropping the former WWE women’s champion across the ring apron. A fisherman suplex earned Grace a two-count. Jazz answered by hanging her opponent up on the top rope, then delivering a leg drop for her own near-fall. The celebrated in-ring vet continued to use the ropes to her advantage, adding some clubbing forearms across the face for good measure.
Grace tried to fight back but Jazz caught her with a suplex for another two-count. Grace finally reversed into a back drop as both women found themselves down. Fighting back to her feet, the former Knockouts champion delivered a spinebuster for two.
Grace delivered a running double knee to the back, a back elbow in the corner and a Vader Bomb for a near-fall. Jazz delivered a double chicken wing face buster, then applied the STF. Grace fought to the ropes, forcing the break.
Jazz delivered a slingshot into the corner and added some jabs but Grace scored a schoolgirl rollup for two. Moments later, she countered a rollup from Jazz into one of her own for the win.
Result
Grace defeated Jazz
Grade
B-
Analysis
Jazz may not be as good as she once was but on this night, she was still pretty damn good.
She was a step slower than Jordynne Grace but hung with her for the most part. She showed flashes of the badass former champion she was when dominating the women’s division in WWE or tearing through the indies, teeing off on Grace and grounding the former KO champion.
Grace, though, withstood it all and scored the win by out-wrestling her opponent and earning further credibility while doing so. She is, arguably, the best wrestler no one is talking about and that is a damn shame. A powerhouse who can grapple with the best of them, she has been responsible for strong showings against Taya Valkyrie, Deonna Purrazzo, Tenille Dashwood and X-Division champions Rohit Raju, TJP nd Chris Bey.
She is a star of the future for Impact, or whichever company she may take her talents to, and she has earned more recognition for it.
Super X Cup Final: Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian
Despite benefiting exponentially from the distractions provided by his bodyguard Madman Fulton, Ace Austin sent him to the back as he battled underdog Blake Christian in the finals of the Super X Cup tournament.
Austin, predictably, seized control of the match early and targeted the midsection of his opponent. He outwrestled and dominated Christian until a snapmare and dropkick to the back of the head earned the babyface a reprieve.
Christian dodged a springboard kick and delivered a standing shooting star press for two that may have been three had his ribs not been damaged throughout. Austin downed Christian moments later to regain control.
A flying clothesline by Christian gave way to a sunset flip powerbomb off the ropes for a two-count. A springboard moonsault by Christian off the second rope, onto the floor, had the babyface rolling and a springboard 450 splash back into the ring continued his onslaught.
Christian caught Austin with a double stomp, driving the heel off the second rope and into the mat for two. He went for one too many strikes and missed. Austin downed him for another two-count as frustration began to set in.
Austin applied a leg submission, twisting Christian like a pretzel while seeking a tapout. The underdog fought out and caught a charging Austin with a standing Spanish Fly. He soared over the top rope and onto Austin before delivering an Eye of the Hurricane on the entrance ramp.
The babyface tried for the twisting splash but missed. Austin tried for The Fold but Christian countered into a rollup. A series of rollups and near-falls ensued, giving way to a barrage of strikes from both men. Counters and reversals culminated in Austin delivering The Fold from out of nowhere for the win and the Super X Cup.
Result
Austin defeated Christian
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a damn good match and a great reminder of just how good Austin is this early in his career. He has already headlined pay-per-views, worked with The Good Brothers and appeared in top storylines. Now, he has a tournament win on his resume to start 2021.
He was also the best wrestler in the tournament and it wasn’t even particularly close.
With that said, Josh Matthews really put over how a tournament like this can breed stars and Christian certainly elevated his stock with his showing in the competition. He was the consummate underdog from the beginning and though his nonexistent selling of the knee injury that Mathews put over throughout the match was glaring, he performed above and beyond expectations and made a name for himself.
The counter-wrestling late in this one really helped elevate it’s overall quality, as did Austin executing his finisher from out of nowhere. After each man had thrown everything at the other, it was a great and creative way to wrap it up with the right man going over.
I Quit Match: Moose vs. Willie Mack
Willie Mack was a victim of a referee stoppage, motivating him to issue the challenge to Moose for an I Quit Match Saturday night. Then, Tuesday on AXS TV, Mack interjected himself in a Three Minute Challenge between Moose and upstart Matthew Palmer, helping the young star earn a fluke win over the former NFL star.
Mack dominated the early minutes of the match but Moose refused to say “I quit.” Moose eventually gained control, punishing his opponent but failing to force him to quit.
As the action spilled to the floor, Mack regained control, rocking Moose with a steel chair across the back. In the ring, a limping Mack smacked the chair into the back of Moose, looking to drive the air out of his opponent. Some disrespect from Moose earned him a chair shot to the face, but he still refused to quit.
Mack delivered the Six-Star Frog Splash, his signature move, but Moose again shoved the referee and microphone away. Another frog splash, this time to the back, left the heel gasping for air. Mack drove a chair into the midsection of his opponent, then into the throat as the referee asked if he wished to give up.
Willie scaled the ropes for a third frog splash but Moose hopped up, fueled by adrenaline, and cut his opponent off. Perched atop the ropes, Mack hammered away at Moose. The heel raked his eyes, though, and delivered a Go To Hell through a table.
Back in the ring, Moose laughed before he and Mack threw hands. They traded pump kicks before Mack delivered the stunner. Moose answered with a headbutt. Mack turned Moose inside out with a clothesline. Moose delivered a uranage suplex as the action intensified.
Moose gained the upper hand and introduced a number of chairs into the ring. Mack threw one of them at Moose, stunning him and delivered a nasty superplex off the top rope onto the rest of them. Both men screamed out in agony, the pain agonizing.
On the floor, Moose blasted Mack with the TNA World Championship belt to the face. Back in the ring, Moose piled chairs on Mack’s face and threatened to bash him with another until Impact world champion Rich Swann hit the ring.
“What do you want?! I’ll give you a shot!” he exclaimed, lifting the title in the air.
Moose spoke into the microphone, “thank you. I quit.”
The show went off the air with Moose having achieved what he set out to.
Result
Mack defeated Moose
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a hard-hitting, super physical match that saw both men beat the living hell out of each other in the name of forcing an “I quit” from the other’s mouth. It was an appropriately brutal match for the stipulation with a finish that threatened to derail it all.
Swann has repeatedly been a defending champion, and has proven as much, so for him to have to be goaded into granting a title opportunity by way of a barbaric I Quit Match that had no guarantees of Moose actually getting what he wanted is a bit convoluted, to say the least.
Yet, Impact is arguably in a stronger position for finally getting to that particular match.
Swann vs. Moose is a battle of Impact stars, the latter being its longest-erm project.
Moose is going to be the face of the company at some point in the near future and this was a step in the right direction.
Even if the outcome created unnecessary criticisms of the logic behind the Moose-Mack match.