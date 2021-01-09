Josh Allen Totals 3 TDs as Bills Beat Colts to Earn 1st Playoff Win Since 1995

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round for the first time since 1995 after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 at home Saturday.

Buffalo's previous five trips to the NFL playoffs all ended on Wild Card Weekend.

A busted coverage by the Bills defense allowed Jack Doyle to haul in a wide-open 27-yard touchdown reception with 6:13 left on the clock to bring the Colts to within three points, 27-24.

Indianapolis got the ball back with 2:30 remaining to score the game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown.

The Colts were the beneficiaries of a tight replay review as Zach Pascal lost possession of the ball upon making a critical fourth-down catch with 28 seconds on the clock. The video seemed to show Pascal fumbling before being down, but the referee ruled him down by contact.

Micah Hyde broke up Philip Rivers' Hail Mary heave as time expired to stave off what could've been a controversial finish.

Notable Performers

Josh Allen, QB, Bills: 26-of-35, 324 yards, two touchdowns; 11 carries, 54 yards, one touchdown

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills: six receptions, 128 yards, one touchdown

Philip Rivers, QB, Colts: 27-of-46, 309 yards, two touchdowns

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: 21 carries, 78 yards, one touchdown; two receptions, six yards

Jack Doyle, TE, Colts: seven receptions, 70 yards, one touchdown

Allen Delivers on Big Stage

Josh Allen went 24-of-46 for 264 yards as the Bills lost to the Houston Texans in last year's Wild Card Round. The game seemed to perfectly incapsulate how Buffalo was an elite quarterback away from being a serious contender.

During the offseason, Allen worked hard to improve his glaring on-field issues. Saturday's victory is a continuation of a monster season.

The third-year passer showed off his dual-threat abilities, beating the Indianapolis defense on the ground and through the air.

Trading four draft picks for Stefon Diggs continues to work out nicely as well. Allen and Diggs connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass in the fourth-quarter to make it a two-score came, 24-10.

Allen still has some bad habits to rein in. He tried to do too much and absorbed a big sack on a 1st-and-10 at the Colts' 34 line inside the final three minutes and fumbled the ball, which took Buffalo out of field-goal range.

The mistake didn't prove costly in the end, but it's the kind of error that can swing a playoff game.

Colts Fail to Make Most of Strong Opening Half

The Colts gained 222 yards and possessed the ball for 19:41 in the first half. The net result was a four-point halftime deficit, with the Bills getting the ball to start the third quarter.

Failing to find the end zone from a 1st-and-4 at the Buffalo 4-yard line proved costly. Frank Reich decided to ignore three easy points and went for it on fourth down. Rivers' pass to Michael Pittman Jr. fell incomplete. While some probably criticized Reich, a field goal wouldn't have changed much.

Reich's general game plan is deserving of more scrutiny.

Running time off the clock when you have the ball is smart in theory because it keeps the Bills offense off the field. Problems arise when you're not putting points on the board and find yourself playing from behind.

Down seven points, the Colts saw a 7:33 drive in the third quarter culminate in a missed field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship from 33 yards out.

With their season over, the Colts face a difficult question as Rivers is once again headed for free agency. Although re-signing him is probably the most sensible move, they'd still be leaning on a 39-year-old starting quarterback to guide them to a Super Bowl in 2021.

What's Next?

The Bills await the rest of the results this weekend since teams are re-seeded for the divisional round. Buffalo knows it will be hosting at least one more postseason encounter.