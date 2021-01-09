2-Time Stanley Cup Champ Corey Crawford Retires After 10 Seasons with Blackhawks

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Longtime Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford announced his retirement Saturday after 10 NHL seasons.

Crawford released the following statement regarding his retirement, per the NHLPA:

"I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living. I wanted to continue my career, but believe I've given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire. I would like to thank the New Jersey Devils organization for understanding and supporting my decision. I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream. I am proud to have been part of winning two Stanley Cups in Chicago. Thank you to all of my teammates and coaches throughout the years. Also, thank you to the fans who make this great game what it is. I am happy and excited to move on to the next chapter of my life with my family."

The 36-year-old Crawford spent his entire career with the Blackhawks, winning two Stanley Cups with the franchise.

He signed a two-year contract with the New Jersey Devils in October, but instead of continuing his career in New Jersey, Crawford decided to retire prior to the 2020-21 season, which begins January 13.

Crawford made his NHL debut during the 2005-06 season and appeared in eight games over the course of three seasons before becoming a full-time player for the Blackhawks in 2010-11.

Overall, the Montreal native appeared in 488 regular-season games for the Blackhawks across 13 seasons. He posted a record of 260-162-53 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 26 shutouts, including an NHL-leading seven in 2015-16.

Crawford was named an All-Star twice during his career and won the William M. Jennings Trophy—given to the goalie or goalies whose team allows the fewest goals in a season—in both 2013 and 2015.

Those were the same seasons that Crawford was between the pipes for Stanley Cup triumphs. Crawford appeared in 96 playoff games during his career, making 94 starts. In those games, he went 52-42 with a 2.38 GAA, .918 save percentage and five shutouts.

Additionally, Crawford was part of the Canadian team that won gold in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He started one game in that tournament and allowed just one goal in a Team Canada victory.

Crawford ranks third in Blackhawks history in regular-season games played by a goalie behind only Hall of Famers Tony Esposito and Glenn Hall. He is also third in team history in wins and seventh in shutouts.

Despite his excellent track record, the Blackhawks decided to move on from Crawford this offseason in favor of Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia.

With Crawford retiring, the Devils will turn to Mackenzie Blackwood in goal this season with Scott Wedgewood likely serving as the backup.