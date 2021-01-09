    LaVar Ball Talks LaMelo vs. Lonzo, Says Hornets Need to Start 'Marquee' Rookie

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
    Derick Hingle/Associated Press

    Following the first of what should be plenty of head-to-head matchups between two of his sons on an NBA court, LaVar Ball was unsurprisingly a little proud of what his family has accomplished.

    "Why are they showcasing this game?" Ball said to Fox Sports' Melissa Rohlin of the Charlotte Hornets' 118-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. "Charlotte ain't never get on ESPN. Charlotte against Pelicans? That's on ESPN? Yeah, when it's the Ball boys playing. Any other brothers, you can forget about it. That's right, the Ball name is strong."

    LaVar, however, was frustrated to see LaMelo Ball only coming off the bench to log 26 minutes. 

    "Tell me, have you ever seen a marquee guy, a marquee guy that you promoting in all of this 'brothers going up against each other,' and he don't start?" he said. "I never seen that before in my life. That's like telling Michael Jackson, 'Hey man, you coming on second.'"

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Blockbuster Trades We Want to See 👀

      Possible NBA moves that could happen while waiting on James Harden

      Blockbuster Trades We Want to See 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blockbuster Trades We Want to See 👀

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Beal Sounds Off on WAS Defense

      Wizards star shares his disappointment with Washington's defense: 'We can't guard a parked car'

      Beal Sounds Off on WAS Defense
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal Sounds Off on WAS Defense

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Flirts with Triple-Double as Hornets Top Pelicans

      LaMelo Flirts with Triple-Double as Hornets Top Pelicans
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Flirts with Triple-Double as Hornets Top Pelicans

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Merch Is Back 👀

      Cop the Mint Hoodie 🛒

      B/R Merch Is Back 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      B/R Merch Is Back 👀

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP