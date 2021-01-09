LaVar Ball Talks LaMelo vs. Lonzo, Says Hornets Need to Start 'Marquee' Rookie

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

Following the first of what should be plenty of head-to-head matchups between two of his sons on an NBA court, LaVar Ball was unsurprisingly a little proud of what his family has accomplished.

"Why are they showcasing this game?" Ball said to Fox Sports' Melissa Rohlin of the Charlotte Hornets' 118-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. "Charlotte ain't never get on ESPN. Charlotte against Pelicans? That's on ESPN? Yeah, when it's the Ball boys playing. Any other brothers, you can forget about it. That's right, the Ball name is strong."

LaVar, however, was frustrated to see LaMelo Ball only coming off the bench to log 26 minutes.

"Tell me, have you ever seen a marquee guy, a marquee guy that you promoting in all of this 'brothers going up against each other,' and he don't start?" he said. "I never seen that before in my life. That's like telling Michael Jackson, 'Hey man, you coming on second.'"

