Report: Urban Meyer, Shad Khan Met on Jaguars Owner's Boat on Friday

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Amid rumors that the Jacksonville Jaguars favor former University of Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to be their next coach, Meyer reportedly met with Jags owner Shad Khan on Friday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Meyer and Khan met on Khan's boat in Florida, although it wasn't the first time they have met recently, as the two sides have been in "regular communication."

Schefter added that Meyer has been assembling a potential coaching staff, including some assistants from the college ranks, in case he decides to take the job in Jacksonville.

After going 1-15 this season, the Jaguars parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone. While Marrone led Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game in 2017, the Jaguars have gone just 12-36 since then.

The Jacksonville job may not be attractive under normal circumstances, but the Jags own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and it is widely expected that they will use it to take a generational talent in Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Given Meyer's success as a college head coach, it makes sense that the Jaguars would trust him to help develop a talented quarterback fresh out of college like Lawrence.

The 56-year-old Meyer spent 17 seasons has a collegiate head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. During his tenure, he went 187-32 and won a grand total of three national championships.

Meyer retired after the 2018 season, but his name often comes up when mentioning high-profile jobs in college or the NFL.

Nothing has come of those types of rumblings yet, but the Jaguars job feels a bit different due to the allure of coaching Lawrence and coaching in a state in which he has experienced a great deal of success.

If the Jaguars truly want Meyer, Khan may have to reach deep in his pockets to provide him with a massive contract that isn't typical of most first-time NFL head coaches.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported this week that Meyer is seeking $12 million per year to coach in the NFL.

While Meyer is unproven at the NFL level, his college track record speaks for itself, and it stands to reason that Khan will give Meyer what he wants monetarily if it results in him accepting the job.

If the Jaguars are unable to convince Meyer, however, they have no shortage of other candidates, as they have as they have already interviewed or requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.