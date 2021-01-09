NFL Free Agents 2021: Rumors & Predictions for Dwayne Haskins, Cam Newton, MoreJanuary 9, 2021
NFL Free Agents 2021: Rumors & Predictions for Dwayne Haskins, Cam Newton, More
The 2020-21 NFL postseason is about to get underway. For the 14 teams in the playoffs, the chase for the Super Bowl continues. For the league's other 18 franchises, however, the offseason has already begun. Some of those teams are busy building new front offices. Others are focused on free agency and the draft.
This year's edition of free agency is likely to be a star-studded affair. Several notable names are scheduled to hit the open market, and quite a few quarterbacks will be on the list.
Last offseason saw several signal-callers switching teams. Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cam Newton joined New England, and Philip Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts. We could see even more starters on the move this offseason.
One of those quarterbacks is a 2019 first-round draft pick who could land with a new team before free agency even officially begins.
Dwayne Haskins to Visit Panthers
The Washington Football Team used the 15th overall selection in the 2019 draft on former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Less than two years later, Haskins is looking for work. He was released a couple of weeks ago, cleared waivers and is now free to sign with any team.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Haskins has a visit lined up with the Carolina Panthers.
"Sources say that Dwayne Haskins will leave Sunday night on a free-agent visit with the Carolina Panthers, one that will begin in earnest on Monday morning," Rapoport wrote.
Carolina does make sense for Haskins. The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason, but Bridgewater was merely average in his first season with Carolina. It would behoove the Panthers to kick the proverbial tires on other quarterbacks in both free agency and the draft.
While Haskins has proved little in his 13 career starts, he does possess the physical potential that made him a first-round pick. Carolina wouldn't risk much by signing Haskins to a short-term "prove-it" deal and trying to develop him over the next couple of seasons.
The Panthers probably wouldn't sign Haskins to be a 2021 starter. It's more likely that he would serve as an understudy to Bridgewater and/or as competition for a rookie quarterback. Still, this is a move that makes a ton of sense for the Panthers.
Prediction: Carolina signs Haskins to an incentive-laden three-year contract.
Newton Not Willing to Wait This Offseason
Newton waited until late in the offseason to sign with the Patriots last year. He'll be looking to find employment a bit earlier this time around.
"I'm not going to wait in the latter part of another season when I have the opportunity to do something or sign with someone," Newton told WEEI (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss).
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, it's unlikely that an early-offseason will involve the Patriots.
"Both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021, with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season," Schefter told ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Chris Mason of MassLive.com).
Newton's (likely lone) season in New England didn't go as he might have hoped. Rather than showing the rest of the league that he is still a high-end starter, Newton struggled through most of his outings. He did help get the Patriots to seven wins, so he could be viewed as a viable stopgap quarterback in 2021. He probably won't be one for New England.
While the Patriots could be interested in bringing Newton back, they would almost certainly explore other options first. If Newton is eager to find a new home quickly, he'll likely be off the market before he even gets an offer from the Patriots.
Prediction: Cam Newton plays elsewhere in 2021.
Mitchell Trubisky Could Be Back in Chicago
Like Haskins and Newton, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had his fair share of struggles in 2020. However, he rebounded after regaining the starting role from Nick Foles and helped lead the Bears into the postseason.
According to Trubisky, he'll be playing with house money in the playoffs.
"We got nothing to lose," Trubisky said, per ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.
Actually, there's a fair bit that Trubisky could lose in the playoffs—aside from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. If Trubisky flops in that contest, he could cost himself a starting opportunity with Chicago in 2021.
While Trubisky hasn't established himself as a franchise quarterback just yet, he may have played well enough late this season to get another chance in Chicago.
"In the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him," Schefter wrote.
Exiting the postseason on a sour note isn't going to help Trubisky's cause. If he plays well enough, though, he could indeed be back with the Bears next season.
Prediction: Trubisky signs a two-year deal with Chicago.