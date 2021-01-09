NFL Free Agents 2021: Rumors & Predictions for Dwayne Haskins, Cam Newton, More

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NFL postseason is about to get underway. For the 14 teams in the playoffs, the chase for the Super Bowl continues. For the league's other 18 franchises, however, the offseason has already begun. Some of those teams are busy building new front offices. Others are focused on free agency and the draft.

This year's edition of free agency is likely to be a star-studded affair. Several notable names are scheduled to hit the open market, and quite a few quarterbacks will be on the list.

Last offseason saw several signal-callers switching teams. Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cam Newton joined New England, and Philip Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts. We could see even more starters on the move this offseason.

One of those quarterbacks is a 2019 first-round draft pick who could land with a new team before free agency even officially begins.