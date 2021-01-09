NFL Playoffs 2021: Overtime Rules, Bracket and Postseason Format

1 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Fans have likely become used to seeing eight teams play on Wild Card Weekend, with the top two seeds in each conference sitting it out. This format was enacted in the 2002 season, along with the NFL expansion and realignment. Under that format, four division winners and two wild-card teams entered the postseason from both the AFC and the NFC. The top two seeds in each conference received a first-round bye.

Four division winners still represent each conference, but the wild-card pool has been expanded to six teams, three in each conference. Along with the expanded 14-team playoff field, the NFL has shifted to having only one team in each conference on bye.

Under this new format, the No. 1 seed in each conference will wait until the divisional round to play. The No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, and the fourth seed will host the fifth seed.

All four division-winners will host games in the wild-card round, regardless of their records. Thus, we'll have the 7-9 Washington Football Team hosting the 11-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Moving into the divisional round, the lowest seed in each conference will travel to face the No. 1 seed, while the highest remaining seed will host the next lowest. The third-highest seed will host the fourth-highest.

To put it simply, the biggest change in the new format is that there is an extra wild-card team and only one team with a bye in each conference. After Wild Card Weekend, the postseason will essentially unfold as it always has.