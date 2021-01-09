Report: Tom Brady to Return to Buccaneers Next Season at Age 44

Report: Tom Brady to Return to Buccaneers Next Season at Age 44January 9, 2021
John Bazemore/Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly planning to return for the 2021 season at age 44 to finish his two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday:
