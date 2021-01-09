    Report: Tom Brady to Return to Buccaneers Next Season at Age 44

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly planning to return for the 2021 season at age 44 to finish his two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

    Related

      Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay 📍

      The five teams who could potentially sign the WR in 2021 Free Agency

      Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay 📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay 📍

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Can Steal the Postseason Spotlight? ⭐

      Some of the NFL's hidden stars will shine brightest in the playoffs

      Who Can Steal the Postseason Spotlight? ⭐
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Who Can Steal the Postseason Spotlight? ⭐

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs vs. WFT: Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

      Bucs vs. WFT: Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs vs. WFT: Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners, Losers of NFL All-Pro Team

      @Gagnon breaks down the surprises and snubs from this year's selections 🔍

      Winners, Losers of NFL All-Pro Team
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winners, Losers of NFL All-Pro Team

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report