Bucs vs. WFT: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is expected to shine on Saturday night against the Washington Football Team.

Tom Brady and Co. enter the wild-card round showdown with four more regular-season victories than Washington and a four-game winning streak in hand.

One of the top questions surrounding the Buccaneers offense may be which players to combine with Tom Brady to have the most successful daily fantasy football lineup.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown should be focal points of most lineups including Brady, but the right combination of stars and sleepers is needed to have the deepest collection of scorers.

Washington is at a disadvantage because of its quarterback situation, but it does have one or two players who could be valuable pieces of DFS lineups.

Top DFS Lineup Picks

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay

Brady should be the focal point of most single-game DFS lineups.

The six-time Super Bowl champion finished the regular season with back-to-back four-touchdown performances against the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

Brady produced multiple touchdown passes in every game dating back to Week 10, and he has four 300-yard outings in his last five appearances.

Washington only allowed two 300-yard passing games in the regular season, but both of those totals were posted by playoff teams: the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Brady continues his terrific form on Saturday night, he should be paired with his top wideouts for DFS success.

Brady should have Evans at his disposal. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Friday that Evans "plans to play" after suffering a Week 17 injury.

If you utilize Brady with either Evans, Godwin or Brown, it should form a solid foundation to any lineup.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington

The initial approach to Washington's offense may be to target Terry McLaurin, but Logan Thomas could be the much better option.

The WFT tight end was targeted on 34 occasions in the last three weeks by a revolving door of quarterbacks.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "there is a real chance" Taylor Heinicke starts ahead of Alex Smith.

If that is the case, Heinicke could use Thomas as a safety valve across the middle to avoid a handful of three-and-out drives. If that comes to fruition, Thomas could turn into the most valuable DFS player on the Washington roster.

Top Sleeper Picks

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay

There are not many under-the-radar players in the Tampa Bay offense.

Cameron Brate fits that mold the best since he is overshadowed by Rob Gronkowski at tight end.

Brate chipped in with four catches for 54 yards in Week 15, and he could be an alternative red-zone target to Gronkowski.

The most important statistic for Brate is his high catch rate. He caught 28 of his 34 targets during the regular season.

Brate could also have value to Brady if the quarterback needs to release the ball fast with the Washington pass-rush barreling down on him.

If anything, Brate is a low-risk, high-reward pick who could be the perfect low-salary complement to the top pass-catchers on the field.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington

J.D. McKissic is another player who Heinicke or Smith can rely on in the short passing game.

McKissic will not receive a ton of carries since Antonio Gibson is the primary running back, but the backup does provide value through the air.

He is coming off a five-catch, 30-yard performance in Week 17. Those were lower totals compared to the standard McKissic set in prior weeks.

In Weeks 13, 15 and 16, McKissic was targeted on 10 occasions. He earned a season-high 10 receptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Tampa Bay was the only team in the NFL to allow more than 100 receptions to running backs in the regular season. The Bucs gave up 101 catches and 671 yards to opposing running backs.

If McKissic takes advantage of that matchup, he could allow Washington to remain within one touchdown of the Bucs and become one of the best DFS value plays in Saturday's three-game slate.

