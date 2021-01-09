Rams vs. Seahawks: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The third meeting between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks could be the hardest Wild Card Round matchup to decipher from a daily fantasy football standpoint.

Los Angeles is dealing with uncertainty at quarterback because of quarterback Jared Goff's injury, and the two contests between NFC West rivals were low-scoring affairs. Neither Rams-Seahawks clash reached the 40-point threshold, which could give you a small margin of error when picking your lineups.

Russell Wilson seems like the better quarterback option because of his health, but it may be difficult to find the right stacking options for the Seattle Seahawks signal-caller to land in the prize-winning positions.

With that in mind, you could use a few sleeper picks at wide receiver to combine with Wilson in single-game contests.

Lineup Picks

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle

Wilson had more than 225 passing yards in each of his two meetings with the Rams.

He is also the more valuable option at quarterback since Goff's status was not determined as of Friday night.

On Thursday, Goff told reporters that he "feels good" about the right thumb he injured in the Week 16 defeat to the Seahawks, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Wilson carries another edge over Goff because he can be more effective on the ground. He earned his second-highest rushing total of the regular season against the Rams in Week 10.

The most important stat that should make you trust Wilson on Saturday is his lack of turnovers over his past five postseason appearances. He has seven touchdowns and two interceptions, which occurred in the same game, during that span.

If he deals well with Los Angeles' interior pressure, Wilson should put up decent totals Saturday afternoon.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles

If Goff is on the field Saturday, he should rely on his top targets to move the ball down the field.

Robert Woods edged out Cooper Kupp in targets and found the end zone on three more occasions through the air during the regular season. The key difference between the wide receivers in the red zone is the Rams' willingness to hand off the ball to Woods on occasion. He ran for six points in Weeks 2 and 8.

At his best, Woods could be the highest-volume receiver in the game. He went through a stretch from Weeks 11-13 in which he had double-digit targets in each contest and 29 receptions.

If Goff relies on him against Seattle, Woods could produce high totals and outscore DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Sleeper Picks

Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson has shown spurts of potential inside the Rams offense.

Jefferson had four receptions in Weeks 13 and 17. The second performance came in a unique situation, with John Wolford playing in place of Goff.

If Woods and Kupp are covered by Seattle's top defensive backs, the Rams could use Jefferson in the passing game to get away from Jamal Adams et al.

Jefferson's ceiling may be a few receptions and around 50 yards, but that could be enough to push you over other competitors since the rookie wide out should not have a high roster percentage. If you stack Jefferson with one or both of the Rams' top receivers, or take a risk with Goff, that is probably the best way to utilize him.

David Moore, WR, Seattle

Just like Los Angeles, Seattle has two main wide receivers it typically relies on, and then others chip in occasionally.

David Moore is not a high-volume pass-catcher, but he could be the difference-maker in DFS lineups if the Seahawks call on him to make a few big plays. For example, Moore's lone reception in the Week 16 win over the Rams went for 45 yards. He caught two balls on three targets in Week 10 versus Los Angeles.

If Metcalf is occupied by Jalen Ramsey and Lockett can't break free, Wilson could use Moore in vital spots.

Last season, Moore recorded 57 receiving yards on a pair of receptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. Those were his only two playoff catches in three games. If he produces at a similar level Saturday, Moore could be one of the DFS steals of wild-card weekend.

