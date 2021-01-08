Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Headline Top-Selling NFL Jerseys for 2020 Season

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with the top-selling jersey of the 2020 NFL regular season on Fanatics' network of websites, which includes the NFL Shop.

Mahomes edged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady for the No. 1 spot. Here's a look at the top five, made up entirely of quarterbacks:

Mahomes Brady Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin posted an interactive graphic with the week-by-week trends:

Mahomes has taken several steps toward becoming the face of the NFL over the past couple of years. He won the league's MVP award in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season.

He's again one of the NFL's top MVP contenders, along with the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, after accounting for 40 touchdowns (38 passing and two rushing) in 15 games.

More importantly, he's put the Chiefs in prime position to defend their championship with a 14-2 record that secured a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

It's possible Mahomes' Chiefs and Brady's Bucs meet in Super Bowl LV next month with Tampa set to host the event at Raymond James Stadium.

Jackson, Wilson, Rodgers and Allen are among the quarterbacks whose teams will attempt to spoil Kansas City's repeat bid.