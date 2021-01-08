2021 NFL Free Agents: Rumors & Predictions for Trent Williams, Von Miller, More

0 of 3

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

If the coming edition of NFL free agency is as impactful as last year's version, the NFL is going to have another exciting season in 2021.

Not every move worked out. Jadeveon Clowney, for example, joined the Tennessee Titans and disappeared. However, several notable moves can be linked directly to postseason berths.

The Buffalo Bills landed their new No. 1 receiver in a trade for Stefon Diggs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their playoff drought after signing Tom Brady. The Cleveland Browns ended the league's longest run without a postseason appearance, thanks in no small part to the additions of Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper. The Indianapolis Colts signed Philip Rivers and also made a postseason return.

While it remains to be seen whether this year's free agency can live up to its predecessor, several high-profile players are scheduled to hit the open market. You'll find the latest rumors and predictions for some of them here.