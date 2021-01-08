2021 NFL Free Agents: Rumors & Predictions for Trent Williams, Von Miller, More

2021 NFL Free Agents: Rumors & Predictions for Trent Williams, Von Miller, MoreJanuary 8, 2021
If the coming edition of NFL free agency is as impactful as last year's version, the NFL is going to have another exciting season in 2021.
Not every move worked out. Jadeveon Clowney, for example, joined the Tennessee Titans and disappeared. However, several notable moves can be linked directly to postseason berths.
The Buffalo Bills landed their new No. 1 receiver in a trade for Stefon Diggs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their playoff drought after signing Tom Brady. The Cleveland Browns ended the league's longest run without a postseason appearance, thanks in no small part to the additions of Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper. The Indianapolis Colts signed Philip Rivers and also made a postseason return.
While it remains to be seen whether this year's free agency can live up to its predecessor, several high-profile players are scheduled to hit the open market. You'll find the latest rumors and predictions for some of them here.
49ers, Williams Have Had Contract Discussions
Quality offensive linemen are always in demand, and San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is arguably the best one scheduled to hit the open market. San Francisco acquired the then-seven-time Pro Bowler from the Washington Football Team last offseason after he had sat out the 2019 season.
Williams made a return to the Pro Bowl roster in his first year with San Francisco.
While Williams is 32, he's still playing at a high level. Should he reach free agency, at least a few teams should be interested in adding him. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, however, San Francisco is eager to ensure that he doesn't.
"Niners and Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams had extensive discussions last week on a contract extension, per sources," Fowler tweeted. "Doing something before Week 17 would have helped SF's salary cap. It didn't happen, and an elite tackle could hit free agency, but SF is clearly prioritizing Williams."
It's still possible that Williams will reach free agency. However, the 49ers are projected to have more than $14 million in cap space and will likely be willing to use a chunk of it on retaining Williams.
Prediction: San Francisco signs Williams to a three-year deal.
Will Von Miller Be Available?
Protecting the quarterback is key in the NFL. Getting to the opposing quarterback is just as important. This is why Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller is likely to be one of the most targeted players on the market if he gets there.
Technically, Miller is not scheduled to be a free agent in March. The Broncos have a club option they can exercise that would keep him employed at a base salary of $17.5 million. And Denver seems interested in retaining the eight-time Pro Bowler.
We'd love to have Von finish his career here," team president John Elway said, per Broncos Wire's Jon Heath.
Ultimately, though, the decision to keep Miller may not be Elway's to make. He recently stepped down as general manager and may cede personnel control to the person who takes the position. Will Denver's next GM want to invest heavily in a soon-to-be 32-year-old who just missed an entire season following surgery?
It would make more sense to bring back Miller on a reduced salary, though that would require him to accept a restructuring. If Miller says "no," there's little that Denver can do about it.
Prediction: Miller enters free agency in March.
What About Chris Godwin?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is another player who will be heavily pursued if he reaches free agency. Teams have seen the impact Diggs has had in Buffalo, and some will be eager to get a No. 1 receiver for their young quarterbacks.
Of course, the Buccaneers will be looking to make another run with Brady in 2021 and won't want to let Godwin get away. The problem is that Tampa also has key contributors like Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett scheduled to hit the market.
The good news is that Tampa is projected to have the seventh-most cap space in the NFL this offseason. The other good news is that Godwin would like to be back with the Buccaneers.
"There's interest on both sides, and we'll see how it plays out," Godwin said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers approach free agency this year. Brady is 43 and only under contract through 2021. Will Tampa look to secure Godwin for one final run, or will it look to set up the roster for life after Brady?
Prediction: Tampa applies the franchise tag to Godwin for 2021.
