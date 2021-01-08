NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Deshaun Watson Trade, Urban Meyer and More

0 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Where an NFL player lands in free agency or the draft can have a huge impact on the arc of a player's career. Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes were all drafted in 2017. Of the three quarterbacks, Mahomes landed in the most stable situation. He has won a Super Bowl, been named league MVP, and was rewarded with e 10-year, $450 million contract extension.

Trubisky's future is completely up in the air after the Chicago Bears declined his fifth-year option. While Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension of his own, his future with the Houston Texans is now murky at best.

While Mahomes is busy trying to get to another Super Bowl, Watson may be angling to get himself out of Houston. His situation will be one of the most interesting to follow this offseason, but it's certainly not the only story of note.

Here, we'll dig into the latest NFL buzz on the eve of the NFL postseason.