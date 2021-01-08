NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Deshaun Watson Trade, Urban Meyer and More

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Deshaun Watson Trade, Urban Meyer and MoreJanuary 8, 2021
Where an NFL player lands in free agency or the draft can have a huge impact on the arc of a player's career. Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes were all drafted in 2017. Of the three quarterbacks, Mahomes landed in the most stable situation. He has won a Super Bowl, been named league MVP, and was rewarded with e 10-year, $450 million contract extension.
Trubisky's future is completely up in the air after the Chicago Bears declined his fifth-year option. While Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension of his own, his future with the Houston Texans is now murky at best.
While Mahomes is busy trying to get to another Super Bowl, Watson may be angling to get himself out of Houston. His situation will be one of the most interesting to follow this offseason, but it's certainly not the only story of note.
Here, we'll dig into the latest NFL buzz on the eve of the NFL postseason.
Watson "Unhappy" with the Texans
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Watson has "broached with teammates" the idea of requesting a trade. While Watson may simply want to get away from a franchise that is trending in the wrong direction—and that has repeatedly put him behind an ineffective offensive line—there appear to be several off-the-field problems as well.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Watson is "extremely unhappy" with the way Houston handled its general-manager search.
"Watson is extremely unhappy with the organization after owner Cal McNair informed him he would be involved in the GM and coach hiring process and provide feedback… but then did neither in the hire of GM Nick Caserio, sources say," Rapoport tweeted.
According to TheMMQB's Albert Breer, Watson also pushed for the Texans to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head-coaching vacancy only to see the franchise not do so.
Whether or not the Texans would actually entertain trade offers for Watson, it's clear that he's unhappy with his lack of an organizational role. As long as other franchises know that Watson is unhappy, those trade offers are likely to come.
Jaguars to Formally Interview Urban Meyer
According to Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to formally interview Urban Meyer for their head-coaching job on Friday.
This is not the first time we've heard of Jacksonville's interest in Meyer. Los Angeles Chargers also have some interest, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Meyer, however, isn't likely to come in on any sort of "prove-it" deal. According to Florio, Meyer is seeking a deal worth $12 million per year. However, Rapoport has contested that figure.
"The notion that Urban Meyer is seeking $12M a year to coach in the NFL is not accurate, source said. I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach. But that number is not relevant and false," Rapoport tweeted.
Still, the idea that Meyer will be "well compensated" suggests that if the Jaguars are sold on Meyer, they're going to have to pay heavily to secure him.
Jacksonville has already interviewed Bienemy and Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris. They have an interview scheduled with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Jets Coaching Search Continues, Won't Include Jim Harbaugh
Like the Jaguars, the New York Jets are searching for a new head coach. Unlike the Texans, they have interviewed Bieniemy. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, New York has also interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and have requested permission to interview New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn and Saleh.
One coach the Jets apparently won't be interviewing is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. According to The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner, Harbaugh and Michigan are close to reaching an agreement on a new five-year deal.
Per Baumgardner, the buyout value of the contract is expected to be low.
Harbaugh's name regularly comes up during the NFL offseason for a couple of reasons. For one, he has NFL experience, having taken the 49ers to the Super Bowl before fizzling out in San Francisco and returning to the college ranks.
Secondly, Michigan hasn't exactly flourished under Harbaugh, and there could come a time where he decides to cut his losses and make his way back to the pros.