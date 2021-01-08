Fantasy Football 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Wild-Card Games

0 of 2

David Richard/Associated Press

The new NFL Wild Card Weekend format should be a welcome sight for daily fantasy football players.

There are now three games to choose from to put together lineups Saturday and Sunday, which means if one matchup is not favorable, you can avoid it and focus on the two other games that day.

That scenario comes into play more Saturday than it does Sunday since there is uncertainty hovering around the NFC West rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

With Jared Goff's status still unknown and both teams possessing strong defenses, it may be wise to pick most of your lineup from the other two contests.

Sunday could be more of an offensive free-for-all with DFS studs Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara and Nick Chubb all playing.

The most difficult decision for DFS players on Wild Card Weekend could be which running backs to pair together on Sunday from a list of five high point producers.