    Joe Burrow: 'I Think I'll Be Ready' to Play Week 1 for Bengals After Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is optimistic about his chances of being ready to go when the team kicks off the 2021 season.

    "I think I'll be ready," Burrow said Thursday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "I think I'll be just fine."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Despite Henry's 2K Season, NFL Running Games Hit Historically Low Point in 2020

      Despite Henry's 2K Season, NFL Running Games Hit Historically Low Point in 2020
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Despite Henry's 2K Season, NFL Running Games Hit Historically Low Point in 2020

      Bryan DeArdo
      via CBSSports.com

      Honey Badger on Watson Rumors

      Deshaun’s former teammate suggests Saints, 49ers and Bears as potential landing spots if QB does actually want a trade

      Honey Badger on Watson Rumors
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Honey Badger on Watson Rumors

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      How to Get Frank Gore a Super Bowl 💍

      We ranked the five best teams for the RB legend if he comes back for a 17th season

      How to Get Frank Gore a Super Bowl 💍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      How to Get Frank Gore a Super Bowl 💍

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Jonathan Taylor Becoming the RB No Team Wants to Face

      @SOBO55 says the Colts rookie is scary like Kamara and Henry. Why he will cause problems for any team he faces ➡️

      Jonathan Taylor Becoming the RB No Team Wants to Face
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jonathan Taylor Becoming the RB No Team Wants to Face

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report