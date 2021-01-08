Bucs vs. WFT: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2021 NFC Wild Card Game

0 of 4

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tom Brady won 30 playoff games, nine conference championships and six Super Bowl titles during the first 20 years of his NFL career, but those all came with the New England Patriots. Now, the veteran quarterback will look to lead another franchise to postseason success.

His Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to go on the road to face the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET in an NFC Wild Card Round matchup.

The Bucs went 11-5 and earned the top wild-card berth in the conference, while Washington won the NFC East despite finishing 7-9, which is why it has home-field advantage as the No. 4 seed for this contest.

Although Washington's offense ranked 30th in the NFL this season with 317.3 total yards per game, its defense ranked second in the league with 304.6 total yards allowed per game. So, Brady and Tampa Bay's offense could face a challenge from that defensive unit.

Here's a look at the odds for this Wild Card Round contest, followed by stat predictions for several key players in the matchup.