1 Free Agent Every NFL Team Should Avoid This Offseason

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

For 18 of the NFL's 32 franchises, the 2021 offseason is already here. Executives from every team, however, already have at least one eye on their coming acquisition opportunities, which will start with free agency on March 17.

The early days of free agency are always an exciting time in the NFL offseason, as big-name players fly off the market at rapid pace. That's likely to be the case again this offseason, even with a reduced salary cap. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the cap isn't likely to dip all the way to the league's established $175 million floor.

Of course, while plenty of teams will have loads of draft capital, they shouldn't be quick to make every acquisition possible. Whether it's adding an aging star to a rebuilding roster, overpaying for a fading star or tightening the cap where it's inadvisable, some free-agent moves simply don't make sense.

Just consider the New York Jets' 2019 decision to break the bank for Le'Veon Bell when contention was very much a distant dream.

While we may not see a mistake as egregious this offseason, there are still some moves that are best avoided. Here, we'll examine each franchise and one player it shouldn't chase in 2021 free agency. Incumbent free agents are fair game here, but to keep things interesting, we'll be limiting pending free agents to one entry each.