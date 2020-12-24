1 Player Each NFL Team Should Want to Re-Sign in Free Agency

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Want to Re-Sign in Free AgencyDecember 24, 2020
What if your favorite NFL team were only allowed to retain one free agent next offseason? For some franchises, that may not be far from reality.
With the salary cap expected to drop in 2021, 13 teams projected to have less than $10 million in cap space and with 10 of those projected to be over the cap, retaining one key player may be a best-case scenario.
Here, we'll examine one player each team should want to keep in 2021 free agency if one were the limit. We're focusing on the "want" here, so cap numbers aren't considered.
Instead, we'll focus on factors such as recent production, upside, positional value, individual accolades and importance to the franchise. Naturally, market values and cap numbers will make some of these potential re-signings unlikely, but if the NFL offseason is all about hope, why not lean into it?
Arizona Cardinals: Edge Haason Reddick
The 8-6 Arizona Cardinals are pushing toward a playoff spot thanks largely to second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. However, an improving defense—ranked 32nd in yardage last year, 13th in 2020—has also played a large role.
One of the biggest reasons for Arizona's defensive turnaround has been the emergence of former linebacker Haason Reddick as a dedicated edge-rusher. The 2017 first-round pick has flourished in his new role, amassing 11.0 sacks and an impressive 30 quarterback pressures.
While there's a chance Reddick cannot sustain his edge-rushing success over the long term—he had just 7.5 sacks in three seasons before 2020—that's not a chance the Cardinals can take.
Young, productive edge-rushers are one of the NFL's most valuable commodities, and Arizona has one in the 26-year-old. While aging veterans such as Patrick Peterson, 30, and Larry Fitzgerald, 37, have been valuable to the franchise, Reddick should be the top free-agency priority.
Atlanta Falcons: S Keanu Neal
While the Cardinals are on the rise, the Atlanta Falcons may be barreling toward a rebuild. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff are out, and the incoming regime might forge a younger roster.
Therefore, older veterans such as center Alex Mack, 35, may not hold as much value as a young defender like safety Keanu Neal. The 25-year-old missed the majority of the past two seasons because of a torn ACL and Achilles but has been both healthy and productive in 2020.
In 13 games, Neal has amassed 88 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and a sack. An enforcer on the second level, Neal has been a valuable cog in Atlanta's defense when healthy.
"I hope others see what we see and appreciate what he's done," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said, per Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Atlanta has work to do in rebuilding its 28th-ranked defense. Keeping Neal as a centerpiece would be a solid first step.
Baltimore Ravens: Edge Yannick Ngakoue
For the Baltimore Ravens, a tough choice is coming between pass-rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon. While Judon has been a franchise mainstay—one playing on the franchise tag this season—the 25-year-old Ngakoue is roughly three years younger and has been just as effective as a pressure man in 2020.
In 12 games, Judon has produced 5.0 sacks and 26 quarterback pressures. In 14 games with Baltimore and the Minnesota Vikings, Ngakoue has logged 8.0 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures.
On some level, the Ravens can't go wrong with bringing back at least one of these two potent pass-rushers. However, Ngakoue's youth and consistency—he's had at least 8.0 sacks in every season of his career—give him a bit more value.
The Ravens traded a third-round pick to acquire Ngakoue midseason. It only makes sense to further invest in him.
Buffalo Bills: LB Matt Milano
The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting position. They're playoff-bound, and with few key contributors slated to hit free agency, they're poised to remain competitive in 2021. The one free agent the Bills must prioritize is Matt Milano.
While he may not be a household name, Milano has been one of the NFL's best young linebackers this season. The 26-year-old is the rare three-down linebacker capable of pressuring quarterbacks, covering pass-catchers and standing up ball-carriers.
Despite missing several games because of a pectoral injury this season, Milano has amassed 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended and seven quarterback pressures. He has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 62.0.
Milano has been sorely missed when he hasn't suited up.
"Not having Matt was a huge void for us because he can do so many things and do them well, but our guys adjusted," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier told reporters.
Bringing back Milano should be a no-nonsense decision for Buffalo in March.
Carolina Panthers: OT Taylor Moton
The Carolina Panthers' free-agency choice is likely to come down to left tackle Russell Okung and right tackle Taylor Moton. Both players have been healthy this season, and Okung is a two-time Pro Bowler. However, Okung is also 32 years old, while Moton is just 26.
In terms of potential, Moton should have more value. He's a solid right tackle—responsible for just two penalties and three sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus—and can be a franchise building block.
The harsh reality is the Panthers may not have their franchise quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. While Bridgewater has been serviceable in 2020, he isn't a high-end signal-caller and probably isn't more than a two- or three-year bridge.
By the time Carolina is ready to compete for the playoffs and/or gets its next franchise quarterback, Okung could be past his prime. That shouldn't be an issue for Moton.
Chicago Bears: WR Allen Robinson II
This could be one of the easier decisions for any team this offseason. The Chicago Bears might stick with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for 2021, but given his up-and-down track record, it's hard to consider him a must-sign player.
They should prioritize a guy who has exhibited both consistency and a high level of production: wide receiver Allen Robinson II. Over the past couple of seasons, he has established himself as the most reliable piece of Chicago's passing attack and one of the best young receivers in the game.
Despite playing in an inconsistent offense with Trubisky and Nick Foles under center, Robinson has amassed 1,110 yards and six touchdowns this season. He's in a contract year, but his financial future isn't as important to him as perfecting his craft.
"It's about me continuing to try to get better each and every week, honestly, and be the receiver I want to be," Robinson said, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.
At just 27 years old, Robinson has plenty of good football left, and Chicago should retain him to aid whoever it has under center in 2021—be it Trubisky, Foles or someone else.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB William Jackson III
Given that the Cincinnati Bengals are rebuilding around rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the franchise may be more interested in turning over the roster than in retaining free agents. One exception, though, should be cornerback William Jackson III.
Is he a premier shutdown corner? No. He's allowed 499 yards in 13 games to go with an opposing passer rating of 87.7. However, he is a serviceable starter and reliable tackler, and has a knack for contesting catches.
Jackson has missed just four tackles this season while logging 10 passes defended. Despite logging just three last season, Jackson has 40 passes defended in his four years with Cincinnati.
Other teams are likely to show interest in Jackson, but the Bengals should be eager to keep him. He is one of the few recent high draft picks who have panned out for Cincinnati, and at just 27 years old, the 2016 first-rounder can be a building block.
Cleveland Browns: WR Rashard Higgins
The Cleveland Browns have few players they should prioritize in the offseason. Defenders Olivier Vernon and B.J. Goodson have performed well in 2020 and could stay in town as the Browns look to make over their 23rd-ranked scoring defense.
However, Cleveland's biggest priority should be continuing to develop quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has undeniable chemistry with wide receiver Rashard Higgins.
Higgins caught 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns during Mayfield's then-record rookie season of 2018 (27 TD passes). Despite being an offensive afterthought before Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending torn ACL in Week 7, Higgins has caught 35 passes for 544 yards and four touchdowns this year.
In his past four games alone, Higgins has caught 17 passes for 254 yards and two scores.
While the Browns should be deep at receiver in 2021—assuming Beckham is back to 100 percent—they shouldn't turn their backs on a wideout Mayfield obviously trusts.
Dallas Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott
There's no such thing as a slam-dunk decision during an NFL offseason, but this is about as close as a franchise will find. Dak Prescott plays the game's most important position at a high level and is already established as the face of the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas won't find a better option in free agency and won't get a sure thing in the NFL draft. We're talking about a 27-year-old signal-caller who already has two Pro Bowl appearances and has developed into one of the league's most prolific passers over the past few years.
Prescott was leading the NFL with 1,856 passing yards and nine touchdowns when he went down with his ankle injury in Week 5.
If Dallas doesn't retain Prescott in 2021, it will almost certainly be a financial decision. Since we're taking financials out of the equation, there can be no question of the one player the Cowboys should re-sign. It's Prescott, and it's not close.
Denver Broncos: S Justin Simmons
For the Denver Broncos, the decision could come down to veteran pass-rusher Von Miller and safety Justin Simmons. The Broncos have a club option on Miller they could exercise before the new league year on March 17.
If they do so, though, Simmons becomes the obvious choice. The 27-year-old has emerged as a ball hawk over the last two years, with 22 passes defended and eight interceptions since the start of 2019.
Simmons is a big part of Denver's 10th-ranked pass defense as one of the team's true strengths. While the rebuilding Broncos are far from a complete squad, they have been solid against the pass this season—they also rank seventh in yards per pass attempt allowed.
While Denver focuses on building its offense with youngsters such as quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, it should prioritize Simmons as a young centerpiece on the other side of the ball.
Detroit Lions: WR Kenny Golladay
The Detroit Lions could retain Adrian Peterson and Marvin Jones Jr. this offseason. However, wide receiver Kenny Golladay is both a proven commodity and a potential building block.
While injuries (hamstring, hip, concussion) have limited Golladay to five games this season, they shouldn't cloud the extended forecast for the 27-year-old. Golladay produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before 2020, and he led the league with 11 touchdown receptions in 2019.
While Golladay isn't the receiver Calvin Johnson was in his prime, he's the closest thing the Lions have had since Megatron. He's a reliable go-to target who can create big plays downfield and is typically a mismatch in one-on-one coverage.
When throwing to Golladay last season, Detroit quarterbacks had an impressive passer rating of 105.2.
While it's unclear exactly how long Matthew Stafford will remain the Lions' franchise quarterback—he's 32 and only under contract through 2022—there should be no question about retaining his favorite wideout.
Green Bay Packers: C Corey Linsley
One could make the case for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season and is close to his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaign. However, the Packers did just use a second-round draft pick on AJ Dillon in April. At some point, they'll want to give him an opportunity.
Instead, the Packers should focus on retaining center Corey Linsley. The 29-year-old has missed time this season with a knee injury, but he's been stellar when healthy. According to Pro Football Focus, Linsley has been responsible for just one sack and no penalties in 625 snaps.
"Corey has been amazing," quarterback Aaron Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Zach Kruse of Packers Wire).
If Green Bay hopes to maximize the rest of its window with Rodgers, it should want to keep one of his key blockers.
Houston Texans: WR Will Fuller V
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V got a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy earlier this season. While it will impact Fuller's market value, it shouldn't prevent the Texans from locking him up.
Yes, the 26-year-old has endured a somewhat problematic injury history. However, he's also been the sort of game-breaking downfield target who can take over drives and complement Deshaun Watson's deep-ball ability. He quickly became one of Watson's favorite targets after the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins, and his absence may have played a role in Houston's 0-3 record since his suspension.
Fuller still leads the team with 879 receiving yards.
While the Texans have other capable pass-catchers in Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, Fuller's speed dramatically impacts what Houston can do offensively and how opposing defenses game-plan. He can open up a lot of opportunities underneath, and the Texans would be unwise to let their best receiver go for the second consecutive offseason.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Philip Rivers
Several players are on this list because of their upside. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is not one of them. The 39-year-old's best days are behind him, and he's largely been just a high-end game manager in 2020.
However, Rivers has played well enough to put the 10-4 Colts on the cusp of the playoffs. He has thrown for 3,735 yards with 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 99.0 passer rating.
There is no guarantee the Colts can find an adequate replacement for Rivers in the offseason. Indy's playoff window is wide-open, and it only makes sense to bring back the quarterback who made it so.
Even if the Colts don't view 2021 as a championship opportunity, re-signing Rivers would give the franchise some much-needed flexibility at quarterback. If drafting and developing a QB of the future is on the agenda, Rivers could be the perfect placeholder.
Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Cam Robinson
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in control of the NFL draft's first overall selection—and presumably, a shot at Clemson's Trevor Lawrence—and it would be a major shock if they didn't take a signal-caller.
Setting up that selection for success should be the franchise's top priority, which is why re-signing Cam Robinson would be a smart move.
Is Robinson a high-end starter? No. He's been responsible for four penalties and five sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he is an experienced left tackle who has missed just two games over the past two seasons.
While the Jags could look to upgrade the left tackle spot to aid Lawrence, there's no guarantee they'll be able to do so. The last thing they can afford is more question marks along the offensive line with a rookie quarterback under center—just ask the Bengals about that.
Re-signing Robinson would at least afford Jacksonville some level of continuity and security.
Kansas City Chiefs: LB Damien Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs could retain wide receiver Sammy Watkins, but it's not as if they're hurting for weapons. Instead, Kansas City should work on its defense. The Chiefs rank first in total offense and 15th in total defense.
Linebacker Damien Wilson, therefore, should be a top offseason priority. He's been a full-time starter dating back to last season and is one of the more unheralded members of Kansas City's roster.
In 12 games this season, Wilson has amassed 68 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and a forced fumble. He had a whopping 19 tackles with one for a loss during last year's three-game postseason run.
While Wilson is primarily a run defender, he is still a valuable piece.
The Chiefs have done a good job of extending key players Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce before they reach free agency. They should act similarly with Wilson this offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Nelson Agholor
When the Las Vegas Raiders made Henry Ruggs III the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 draft, most expected him to become the team's newest deep threat. While Ruggs has indeed made the occasional play—and helps open up the offense with his 4.27-second 40-yard-dash speed—Nelson Agholor has been the more statistically impactful offseason addition.
Ruggs has caught 23 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Agholor has caught 42 for 684 yards and seven scores. Among the team's pass-catchers, only Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has more yards and touchdowns than Agholor.
When targeting Agholor this season, Las Vegas quarterbacks have a passer rating of 111.1.
While he was widely considered an afterthought during free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles castoff has emerged as a vital piece of the Raiders passing attack. Las Vegas gambled on him, and it's paying off. It's time for the franchise to lock up the 27-year-old.
Los Angeles Chargers: TE Hunter Henry
When the Los Angeles Chargers franchise-tagged tight end Hunter Henry in March, they probably couldn't have guessed he would spend the ensuing campaign as a rookie's safety valve.
Los Angeles didn't know it would land Justin Herbert in the draft. It certainly didn't know he would unseat Tyrod Taylor at quarterback and produce arguably the greatest rookie quarterbacking season in recent history.
That's where we're at with Herbert, though. The Oregon product has already tied the rookie passing touchdown record (27) with two games to go, and at no point has he looked like he doesn't belong on an NFL field.
Henry has been a big part of Herbert's quick maturation. The 26-year-old has played in every game and has caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns.
While Henry did have serious injury concerns earlier in his career, he's been mostly available over the last two seasons. He has also established palpable chemistry with Herbert, which is reason enough to make Henry a priority over veteran defender Melvin Ingram III.
Los Angeles Rams: S John Johnson III
If you're unfamiliar with Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, you probably haven't watched the Rams often this season. Not only is he one of L.A.'s most productive defenders, but he's also the quarterback of the defense.
"When you have those safeties that have that high football capacity and great command over everything that's going on, it's not the norm," Rams coach Sean McVay said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "But John Johnson is kind of an outlier in terms of his versatility as a player."
The 25-year-old has started all 14 games for the Rams this season and has already amassed 95 tackles, eight passes defended and two tackles for loss. He has allowed an opposing quarterback rating of just 70.4. Solid against both the run and the pass, Johnson is one of the most versatile defenders on L.A.'s roster—which is saying a lot.
Along with rookie Jordan Fuller, Johnson has forged one of the league's best young safety duos. There's no reason for Los Angeles to break it up, and Johnson should be the top priority in free agency.
Miami Dolphins: C Ted Karras
The Miami Dolphins would probably have to decide between quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and center Ted Karras if forced to retain only one free agent. Miami should be focused on continuing to develop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and each veteran could help in his own way.
Fitzpatrick has been a tremendous mentor to Tagovailoa and would provide the Dolphins with one of the best insurance options in the NFL. But for the sake of avoiding a quarterback controversy—should Tagovailoa struggle in year two—Karras is probably the better option.
The former New England Patriots center has been a mainstay along Miami's offensive line this season. He has started all 14 games and been responsible for just one sack and three penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
If the Dolphins want to make life easier on Tagovailoa—and they most certainly should—then it would behoove them to build a top-tier blocking unit in front of him. The 27-year-old Karras can be a cornerstone of just such a unit.
Minnesota Vikings: S Anthony Harris
The Minnesota Vikings gave safety Anthony Harris the franchise tag this past offseason for a reason. While the 2015 undrafted free agent has never made a Pro Bowl, he is one of the game's best safeties.
In the wake of Minnesota's offseason cornerback exodus—Mackensie Alexander, Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes all departed—Harris, 29, is also one of the few remaining standouts in the secondary.
Harris has taken a step back from last season, during which he logged 11 passes defended and a league-high six interceptions. However, he is still a high-end defender who has already produced 88 tackles, two tackles for loss and five passes defended in 2020.
As Minnesota looks to improve its 24th-ranked pass defense, it should build around Harris instead of replacing him. It's unclear if he can replicate the elite season he had in 2019. However, it's unlikely the Vikings will find an upgrade, and the NFL draft can be a crapshoot regarding defensive backs.
New England Patriots: OG Joe Thuney
One player who probably won't return to the New England Patriots is quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 MVP has thrown just five touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season and has made it virtually impossible for his team to have any success playing from behind.
Whoever is starting under center in New England next season will benefit greatly from having guard Joe Thuney in the lineup.
A second-team All-Pro in 2019, Thuney has been a full-time starter for the Patriots since his rookie season in 2016. He has two Super Bowl titles and has shown the ability to block for very different quarterbacks in Newton and former Patriot Tom Brady.
Thuney has been responsible for just two sacks and three penalties in 865 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
New England, which ranks just 24th in total offense, has some serious needs to address. Letting Thuney walk would only create another sizable one.
New Orleans Saints: S Marcus Williams
Some fans may only know New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams for being on the wrong end of the "Minneapolis Miracle" during his rookie season. Others have watched him play in the three years since and know the 24-year-old is one of the best young safeties in football.
Dating back to the start of last season, Williams has logged 20 passes defended, 114 total tackles and seven interceptions.
This year, Williams has allowed an opposing passer rating of 92.8, the lowest of his last three seasons.
It could also make sense for the Saints to prepare for life after Drew Brees by retaining quarterback Jameis Winston. However, the team's decision to name Taysom Hill the starter during Drees' absence suggests New Orleans doesn't view Winston as a long-term starting option.
If the Saints are going to build around Hill, they'll want to keep the core of their sixth-ranked scoring defense intact. That means keeping Williams in free agency.
New York Giants: DE Leonard Williams
It's been fun to watch Leonard Williams evolve into a dominant defender. The former New York Jets draft disappointment has become a game-changer with the New York Giants this season. Williams was a Pro Bowler during his sophomore campaign of 2016, but he was largely a defensive afterthought in the three subsequent years.
In 2020, he has appeared in all 14 games and has 8.5 sacks, 49 tackles and a whopping 33 quarterback pressures.
While Williams isn't quite on the same level as elite defensive linemen Aaron Donald and DeForest Buckner, he's been close this season, and the 26-year-old is indeed someone the Giants should look to build around.
New York isn't quite ready to be a playoff contender, but it's moving in the right direction. With another year under head coach Joe Judge and a healthy Saquon Barkley in the lineup, the Giants could be relevant in 2021. Keeping an impact player like Williams would further aid New York in its turnaround.
New York Jets: S Marcus Maye
The New York Jets won their first game of the season last week, thanks to a strong defensive effort against the Rams.
"We finally put it together on Sunday," safety Marcus Maye said, per Randy Lange of the team's website.
Maye was a big part of that defensive effort, and he's been one of New York's best defenders all season. Long overshadowed by fellow safety and fellow 2017 draft pick Jamal Adams, Maye has gotten a chance to shine this season.
In 14 games, Maye has produced 71 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 11 passes defended and two interceptions. Over the past four seasons, he has logged six picks and four forced fumbles.
The Jets don't have many legitimate building blocks on their 1-13 roster, but Maye is one of the few. New York should retain the versatile 27-year-old as it looks to build around him, Quinnen Williams and rookie Mekhi Becton.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Jalen Mills
The 4-9-1 Philadelphia Eagles are probably looking at some degree of an offseason rebuild—possibly around rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Therefore, it would make sense to prioritize younger players like wideout Travis Fulgham and safety Jalen Mills.
While Fulgham, 25, flashed promise early in the season, Mills, 26, has been the more consistent player. He has started all 14 games—after starting nine in 2019—and has been one of the key pieces of the Eagles secondary.
Mills has logged 69 total tackles, three passes defended, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble this season. He has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 82.9—the lowest by far of his last three seasons.
Realistically, the Eagles may not be able to hang on to pieces like Mills, as they're projected to be more than $64 million over the cap. Since we're setting that aside here, though, Mills should be at the top of Philadelphia's re-sign list.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Edge Bud Dupree
The Pittsburgh Steelers have three impending free agents who could arguably be considered their top priority: left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, edge-defender Bud Dupree and wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Given Pittsburgh's depth at receiver and the reality that a rebuild could be coming, Dupree seems like the right choice.
Villanueva is a valuable veteran, but he's also 32. If the Steelers move on from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger—a distinct possibility given his age (38) and recent slump—older veterans like Villanueva could also be out.
The 27-year-old Dupree, on the other hand, could be considered a building block. He has proved himself to be a capable complement to Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt and a quality pass-rusher.
Dupree has produced 19.5 sacks and 54 quarterback pressures dating back to the start of last season. While he is recovering from a torn ACL and may not be ready at the start of the 2021 season, pass-rushers at his age and of his caliber rarely become available. It may not be a coincidence that Pittsburgh has lost all three games since Dupree went down, and he should be the franchise's top free-agent priority.
San Francisco 49ers: OT Trent Williams
In a season largely lost to injuries in 2020, veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams has been one of the San Francisco 49ers' few bright spots. The eight-time Pro Bowler has only missed one game and has anchored the line throughout the season.
According to Pro Football Focus, the draft-day acquisition has been responsible for 10 penalties and four sacks in 901 offensive snaps. Those aren't elite numbers, but San Francisco could have done much worse in the wake of Joe Staley's retirement.
While the 49ers should search for a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old Williams, keeping him on a short-term deal makes a ton of sense. If San Francisco can enter 2021 with Nick Bosa, George Kittle and Solomon Thomas at 100 percent, it should get back into the playoff mix.
Leaving the left tackle spot a question mark could be a massive misstep.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Shaquill Griffin
While the Seattle Seahawks secondary has been up-and-down in 2020—and mostly down, in terms of yardage allowed—cornerback Shaquill Griffin's play has been solid. The fourth-year veteran has 11 passes defended and three interceptions despite missing four games with a hamstring injury and concussion.
In coverage, Griffin has allowed an opposing passer rating of 92.6. He's allowed 482 receiving yards, which isn't ideal but is still just over 11 percent of the 4,102 passing yards Seattle's defense has surrendered.
Griffin is arguably the best cornerback on the Seahawks roster, and he's been a consistent presence on the back end. He has missed just seven games in four years and has started 51 of his 55 appearances.
While Seattle should be eager to revitalize its secondary, letting Griffin walk would unnecessarily leave another hole to fill.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Shaquil Barrett
Like the Steelers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three players who could vie for the title of top free-agency priority. Wideout Chris Godwin, linebacker Lavonte David and edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett are all former Pro Bowlers who have been vital to Tampa's success this season.
The issue with Godwin is the Buccaneers aren't short on talented pass-catchers. Mike Evans is under contract through 2023, and he's just the top of a talented depth chart. David is a fantastic all-around linebacker and one of the team's defensive leaders. However, he's also 31 years old and could soon be replaced as the second-level leader by 22-year-old Devin White.
This leaves Barrett, last year's NFL sack leader and one heck of an edge-rusher. While Barrett only has 8.0 sacks this season—down from 19.5 a year ago—he has also generated 38 quarterback pressures. As we've previously noted, good young pass-rushers are hard to find, and Tampa has one in the 28-year-old Barrett.
For Tampa Bay, improving the league's 25th-ranked pass defense must be an offseason goal. Allowing a top sack artist to leave will do nothing to help achieve it.
Tennessee Titans: WR Corey Davis
At the beginning of the season, Tennessee Titans wideout Corey Davis wouldn't have made a list like this. He was overshadowed by second-year wideout A.J. Brown and coming off an underwhelming 601-yard campaign. However, Davis is having a career year and playing like the franchise building block he was expected to be as a 2017 first-round draft pick.
The fourth-year veteran has caught 60 passes for 945 yards and five touchdowns despite missing two games. He's helped quarterback Ryan Tannehill improve on his impressive 2019 campaign—Tannehill has 31 touchdown passes and just five interceptions—and is blossoming into a bona fide difference-maker.
"Corey Davis is probably the most underrated receiver in the National Football League," NBC's Rodney Harrison said (h/t Jim Wyatt of the team's website).
Tight end Jonnu Smith also deserves consideration, as he's been a reliable underneath target. However, he doesn't stretch the field or open running lanes for Derrick Henry the way Davis can.
Davis and Brown are one of the better wide receiver tandems in the NFL, and the Titans would be fools to break it apart.
Washington Football Team: OG Brandon Scherff
It's unclear who Washington will have starting under center in 2021—be it Dwayne Haskins Jr., Alex Smith or a quarterback to be named. However, protecting that person needs to be a top priority, especially after seeing Washington quarterbacks sacked 44 times in 14 games this season.
Letting go of four-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff shouldn't even be on the table for Washington.
While injuries are somewhat of a concern with Scherff—he has missed 16 games in the last three seasons—his level of play isn't. Scherff made the Pro Bowl again this year and has been responsible for just two sacks and two penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
Washington, which is in prime position to claim the NFC East in 2020, appears to be trending in the right direction. Holding on to key a key veteran like Scherff can help Washington continue doing so.
*Contract and cap information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.