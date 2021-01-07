NFL Playoff Odds 2021: AFC, NFC Vegas Lines for Wild Card and Super Bowl

2 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Washington Football Team (+8) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than the Washington Football Team? Probably. They have a loaded offense, a dominating run defense, a stellar pass rush and an experienced Super Bowl-winner in quarterback Tom Brady.

Washington, though, isn't going to back down from the challenge.

"Tom Brady, I'm coming," Washington rookie pass-rusher Chase Young said after clinching the NFC East title (h/t ESPN's John Keim). "I want Tom!"

Eight points is a lot to give a home playoff team, and it may be far too much for Washington. The Football Team ranks second in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. With Alex Smith under center, Washington has a shot in this one.

Just as importantly, the Buccaneers have played some tight contests against defensive teams on the road this season. They lost to the Chicago Bears and narrowly escaped the New York Giants. They will probably win here but not as handily as some expect.

Seattle Seahawks (-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, could win by more than some are expecting. The Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams split their regular-season series, but both teams have trended in different directions since the first meeting.

Seattle has seen a defensive resurgence in the second half of the season, while the Rams lost three of their final six games.

The Seahawks won the most recent matchup between these two NFC West rivals 20-9, and Round 3 could feature a similar outcome. Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff underwent thumb surgery toward the end of December and remains limited in practice, which isn't going to help matters for the Rams.

This is still likely to be a relatively close defensive battle, but with Seattle only giving up three points, the Seahawks should be a solid play here.

Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills UNDER 51 points

Saturday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills has the second-largest over/under of the Wild Card Round. Given the way Josh Allen and the Bills offense has performed lately, this shouldn't come as a surprise.

However, this game could be more of a defensive battle than some expect. The Colts largely won with defense in the regular season and finished ranked eighth in yards and 10th in points allowed. While the Bills didn't feature a shutdown defense all season, they were much improved over the final few weeks of the campaign.

Buffalo only allowed one of its final six opponents to score 25 or more points. Four of the final four opponents were held under 20 points.

So while there could be a fair amount of scoring in this game, it may not be the full-on shootout that a 51-point over/under suggests. Toss in a likely ground-oriented approach for Indianapolis, and we could see a shortened game that doesn't quite reach the 50-point mark.