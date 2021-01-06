Best Draft Moves Miami Dolphins Can Make to Help Tua Tagovailoa

Best Draft Moves Miami Dolphins Can Make to Help Tua TagovailoaJanuary 6, 2021
The Miami Dolphins reside in one of the best positions of NFL teams to miss out on the postseason.
Miami has a franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and it has a top-three pick to add help around the left-handed signal-caller for his second season.
The Dolphins are in possession of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade with the Houston Texans.
If the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets target quarterbacks at No. 1 and No. 2, Miami would be able to pick between the best offensive lineman and the top wide receiver in the draft class. Miami also picks at No. 18.
Regardless of which players it drafts, Brian Flores' side has to have a clear directive of improving next season to avoid a Week 17 heartbreak once again.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
Ja'Marr Chase could be the first of a few prospects chosen in the top 10 that have not played football in over 12 months. The star wide out opted out of the LSU Tigers' season before it started.
Chase faces stiff competition from Heisman Trophy winner De'Vonta Smith to be the first wide receiver off the board.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected Chase would go third to Miami in his latest mock draft, while ESPN.com's Todd McShay ranked the LSU product one spot behind Smith on his overall rankings.
Chase produced 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during LSU's title-winning campaign. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's wide receiver.
Miami's front office should take a hard look at Chase, who put up those numbers opposite 2020 first-round pick Justin Jefferson.
The year off from college football could mean that Chase has fresher legs than the other wide outs in the draft. He played just two years at LSU and opted out of his junior season.
However, the year off also creates a tougher comparison to some prospects since Chase did not have a chance to match Smith's Heisman-winning numbers in 2020.
Miami's draft preference at wide receiver could emerge in the coming months, but it is clear that it needs an improvement to its current group at the position.
DeVante Parker led the Dolphins with 793 receiving yards, but no other wide receivers produced more than 400 yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Myles Gaskin were second and third on the production chart.
If the Dolphins add a high-quality wide receiver to its roster, he could develop a connection with Tagovailoa that reaps years of success.
De'Vonta Smith, WR, Alabama
There is a lot to like about Smith.
The Alabama wide out became the first player at his position to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991 and he could lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship on January 11.
Miami could view Smith as the better pick than Chase because of his senior-year numbers and his previous connection with Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa and Smith combined for the game-winning touchdown in the 2019 National Championship and they linked up on a constant basis in the first of two 1,000-yard season for the senior.
Smith's receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches took significant jumps from his junior to senior season as he became the primary target of Mac Jones with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III off to the NFL and Jaylen Waddle injured in October.
Smith hauled in 22 catches for 314 yards in Alabama's two most important games to date in the SEC Championship Game and Rose Bowl.
If he produces high totals in the National Championship, it may solidify Smith's spot atop the wide receiver draft board.
While both Chase and Smith are great options, the previous chemistry that Smith built with Tagovailoa at Alabama could be the factor that pushes him to the No. 3 pick as the AFC East side tries to instill more confidence in its young quarterback.
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
The only player Miami should bypass a wide receiver for at No. 3 is Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
Sewell is widely regarded as the top offensive line prospect in the draft class, and he could make a similar impact to Chase or Smith in Miami.
Tagovailoa was sacked on 20 occasions in 10 games, while Ryan Fitzpatrick was taken down 14 times in nine contests.
While those totals are not horrible, the Dolphins would love to have their quarterback deal with less pressure in the pocket while they chase a playoff berth in 2021.
Just like Chase, Sewell did not play college football in 2020. That could be viewed as beneficial for an offensive lineman since he did not put a season's worth of snaps on his legs.
Sewell is a consensus top-five prospect and McShay ranked him at No. 2 behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"Sewell is massive in pass protection and plays a disciplined game. He has the feet to excel as a zone blocker and the power to move defenders in the run game. Sewell has rare upside and can be a starter from day one in the NFL," McShay wrote.
Adding more protection for Tagovailoa should be an offseason focus, but the Dolphins may not be willing to select Sewell with Chase and Smith available on draft night.
If they do make that move at No. 3, the Dolphins could land a player that may outlast Tagovailoa's potentially lengthy stay in south Florida due to his skill on the interior.
