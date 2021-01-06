Best Draft Moves Miami Dolphins Can Make to Help Tua Tagovailoa

1 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Ja'Marr Chase could be the first of a few prospects chosen in the top 10 that have not played football in over 12 months. The star wide out opted out of the LSU Tigers' season before it started.

Chase faces stiff competition from Heisman Trophy winner De'Vonta Smith to be the first wide receiver off the board.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected Chase would go third to Miami in his latest mock draft, while ESPN.com's Todd McShay ranked the LSU product one spot behind Smith on his overall rankings.

Chase produced 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during LSU's title-winning campaign. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's wide receiver.

Miami's front office should take a hard look at Chase, who put up those numbers opposite 2020 first-round pick Justin Jefferson.

The year off from college football could mean that Chase has fresher legs than the other wide outs in the draft. He played just two years at LSU and opted out of his junior season.

However, the year off also creates a tougher comparison to some prospects since Chase did not have a chance to match Smith's Heisman-winning numbers in 2020.

Miami's draft preference at wide receiver could emerge in the coming months, but it is clear that it needs an improvement to its current group at the position.

DeVante Parker led the Dolphins with 793 receiving yards, but no other wide receivers produced more than 400 yards. Tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Myles Gaskin were second and third on the production chart.

If the Dolphins add a high-quality wide receiver to its roster, he could develop a connection with Tagovailoa that reaps years of success.