2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Rumors, Predictions for Cam Newton, More Top QBs

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

For 14 teams, the 2020 NFL season isn't over yet. They're heading to the playoffs and have aspirations of winning Super Bowl LV next month.

As for the league's other 18 teams, they can focus solely on the future. They missed out on the postseason and now need to make the necessary moves to get into the playoffs as soon as possible, perhaps even next season.

Some top players could be hitting the free-agent market during the upcoming offseason, including several notable quarterbacks. And once the season is over and the Super Bowl has been played, there's sure to be some hype regarding these players and their potential future teams.

However, there has already been some speculation regarding several top quarterbacks. Here's some of the latest buzz, along with predictions for where each will end up in 2021.