2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Rumors, Predictions for Cam Newton, More Top QBs

2021 NFL Free Agents: Early Rumors, Predictions for Cam Newton, More Top QBsJanuary 6, 2021
For 14 teams, the 2020 NFL season isn't over yet. They're heading to the playoffs and have aspirations of winning Super Bowl LV next month.
As for the league's other 18 teams, they can focus solely on the future. They missed out on the postseason and now need to make the necessary moves to get into the playoffs as soon as possible, perhaps even next season.
Some top players could be hitting the free-agent market during the upcoming offseason, including several notable quarterbacks. And once the season is over and the Super Bowl has been played, there's sure to be some hype regarding these players and their potential future teams.
However, there has already been some speculation regarding several top quarterbacks. Here's some of the latest buzz, along with predictions for where each will end up in 2021.
Newton, Patriots Preparing to Part Ways?
Cam Newton's first year with the New England Patriots could end up being his only one with them. He didn't quite play up to expectations after signing a one-year deal, so he's set to become a free agent again this offseason.
And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it seems probable that the 31-year-old will be on the move again in 2021.
"Both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021 with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season," Schefter told ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown (h/t Chris Mason of MassLive.com).
Newton passed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. New England went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.
If Newton's not coming back to the Patriots, where could the former NFL MVP go next? That's not clear at this point, but one potential fit could be the Denver Broncos.
Although Drew Lock is likely to still be the starter at the beginning of next season, he could've been better in 2020 (his second NFL season), and Denver may want to add an experienced backup in case the 24-year-old doesn't make progress soon.
Prediction: Newton signs with Broncos
Rivers Likely to Either Return to Colts or Retire
Last month, Philip Rivers turned 39, and having played 17 seasons in the NFL (this being his first with the Indianapolis Colts after 16 with the Los Angeles Chargers), he could be getting close to the end of his career. Is it possible he could even be done after the Colts' playoff run?
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there are two options Rivers will consider after the season: return to Indianapolis in 2021, or retire.
"He's not going to another team," Rapoport recently stated. "... I've talked to people close to him, it sounds like it is up in the air, but retirement is very real."
Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Colts last offseason, so if he and the team decide they want to reunite in 2021, they'd have to work out another deal. In his first season in Indianapolis, Rivers passed for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading the Colts to an 11-5 record and the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs as the third wild card.
If Indianapolis wins the Super Bowl, it'd be easy to see Rivers decide to retire. However, the Colts would have to go on a surprise run that's unlikely to happen.
But Rivers has proven that he can still play at a high level and lead a team to success. So, don't be surprised if he returns for one more season in Indianapolis as he and the Colts aim to build off what they did in 2020.
Prediction: Rivers re-signs with Colts