Falcons Rumors: Todd Bowles to Interview for Head Coach Job

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles could be on the move to a division rival this offseason.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Bowles will interview for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching vacancy next week.

Bowles is in his second season as defensive coordinator with the Buccaneers, where he has worked to transform Tampa Bay's defense into one of the best in the league. He brings previous head coaching experience from his time with the New York Jets from 2015-18.

As he led the Jets to a 24-20 record, his defense limited passers to only a 60.6 completion rate, the third-lowest in the league, while limiting opponents to four yards per carry.

Bowles engineered a defensive turnaround during his first year in Tampa Bay, as the team's run defense improved from No. 24 in the league to the best, allowing only 73.8 rushing yards per game and 3.26 yards per carry. The squad's 96 passes defended paced the rest of the league.

This year, Tampa Bay's defense was the best in the NFL at stopping opponents on the ground, limited them to 80.6 rushing yards per game.

For Bowles to jump ship, it would mean that he felt the opportunity in Atlanta was the perfect match for him. He told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that it's easy to jump at the first head coaching opportunity, but he was past that stage of his career.

"I think the situation has to be right and you go from there," he said. "If the situation's not right ... if it's not a match, I won't take it to take it."

After a 4-12 campaign in 2020 during which they allowed 398.4 yards per game (fourth-most in the league), the Falcons could surely use some help on defense. A new head coach with a proven history of turning defenses around would be a great option to replace Dan Quinn next season.