Ranking the 5 Best Spots for Frank Gore to Sign for a Super Bowl Run

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Modern NFL legend Frank Gore might not be ready to retire.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gore would return for a 17th season "in the right circumstance." Filtering that through NFL-speak makes it simpler: The 37-year-old impending free agent would probably like to play for a contender.

Gore spent this season with the two-win New York Jets, slogging through an 0-13 start and finishing with 653 yards and two touchdowns on a 3.5 per-carry average. His 241 career games are the most for a running back in league history, and he has an even 16,000 career yards, just the third back to reach that milestone.

While Gore hasn't averaged better than four yards per carry since 2018, his bursts of productivity are secondary to his massive impact in the positional room and locker room. Contenders sure to have an interest in him could afford a luxurious pickup and potential spot starter like Gore while giving him a chance at an elusive Lombardi Trophy. The five best spots are ranked by a combination of team fit and likelihood of winning a title.