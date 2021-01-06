Top Trade Targets for the Detroit Lions This Offseason

1 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

If you work around the belief that Stafford will be Detroit's quarterback in 2021, the new coaching staff needs to bring in more depth at wide receiver.

Stafford has a $10 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the new league year, so a decision on his future should be made before then. The Lions can take a $19 million dead-cap hit if they get out of his contract this offseason.

Golladay will be one of the most attractive free agents at wide receiver after he put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Detroit could also lose Marvin Jones Jr., who played well while Golladay was out injured this season. The 30-year-old finished with 978 receiving yards, which was his highest total since the 2017 campaign.

If the Lions lose one or both of those wideouts, they could look to the Houston Texans to land a consistent 1,000-yard receiver.

Brandin Cooks produced over 1,000 yards in four of the last five seasons and would come with a few years of control on his contract.

The 27-year-old is under contract with the Texans until 2024, and while he could stay to be Deshaun Watson's main target, the AFC South side could revamp its roster as well under a new head coach.

Since Houston has plenty of other needs to fill, it could offload his deal and sign a more cost-effective option in free agency or use mid-to-late-round draft picks to help Watson for the future. Cooks is scheduled to make $12 million in each of the next three years.

Even though it would be a big deal to bring on to the books, a trade for Cooks may be cheaper than splashing cash on Golladay, who should garner an abundance of interest on the open market.