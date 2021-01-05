NHL Sells Naming Rights to 4 Divisions; Expected to Be 1-Year Campaign

NHL Sells Naming Rights to 4 Divisions; Expected to Be 1-Year CampaignJanuary 5, 2021
The NHL is taking sports advertising to a new level for its upcoming season, as it has sold naming rights to its four divisions.
The league announced its sponsored divisions for the 2021 campaign Tuesday:
Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, the league is viewing the division naming rights "as a one-year-only campaign."
The naming-rights agreements allow the NHL to recoup some of the financial losses it has incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per Mike Ozanian and Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, the league's 2019-20 revenue dropped 14 percent from the previous season to $4.4 billion and operating income plummeted 68 percent to $250 million.
As part of the agreement between the NHL and NHL Players Association for a 56-game schedule this season, the league altered its traditional division structure from Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific to a simpler North, Central, East and West.
Canadian clubs comprise the North Division. Teams will only play games within their divisions, with a 16-team playoff format scheduled to begin in May. The top four clubs in each division qualify for the postseason.
