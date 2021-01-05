Panthers' Joe Brady Interviews for Texans HC Job Amid Chargers, Falcons Rumors

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

After one year as offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers, Joe Brady is already getting significant interest as a potential head coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers have all put in requests to interview Brady. The Texans confirmed Tuesday they have already met with Brady for their vacancy at head coach.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported the Texans have not requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who led the No. 1 offense in the NFL in yards gained this season.

Brady's Panthers finished the season ranked 24th in the league in points scored and 21st in yards from scrimmage on the way to a 5-11 record.

The squad had to overcome the absence of Christian McCaffrey, the All-Pro running back who appeared in just three games due to a variety of injuries this year. It was still a productive attack with Teddy Bridgewater setting a career high with 3,733 passing yards while D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel all set personal bests in receiving yards.

If Brady does become a head coach, it would represent a quick rise through the ranks for someone who was a graduate assistant for Penn State just five years ago.

The 31-year-old has also served as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints and passing game coordinator for LSU, where he was a key part of the team's run to a national championship in 2019. The Tigers had one of the top offenses in college football history averaging 48.4 points per game while Joe Burrow took home the Heisman Trophy.

This resume could lead to Brady becoming one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history.