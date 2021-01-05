    Report: Urban Meyer Drawing Interest from Chargers Amid Jaguars Rumors

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer answers questions during a news conference announcing his retirement Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have interest in former University of Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer for their vacant head coaching position, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. 

    Rumors of L.A.'s interest in Meyer come on the heels of reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are in pursuit of the three-time national championship-winning coach.

    The Chargers job became available Monday when Los Angeles parted ways with Anthony Lynn after four seasons as head coach, which included a 7-9 mark in 2020.

    While the Jags job could appeal to prospective coaches due to the fact that they own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and are likely to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, they are also coming off of a 1-15 campaign.

    The Chargers posted a far more respectable record and already have a potential superstar at quarterback in place in the form of likely 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.

    Herbert completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards in 15 games as a rookie and also set the NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes with 31. The sky is seemingly the limit for the former Oregon standout, which could make for an attractive situation for Meyer.

    Meyer retired from coaching following the 2018 season, but with multiple teams reportedly trying to lure him out, he has some leverage should he decide that coaching in the NFL is something that appeals to him.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 56-year-old Meyer went 187-32 in 17 seasons as a collegiate head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, and he led Florida to a pair of national championships and OSU to one national title during his illustrious career.

    Meyer has nothing left to prove at the college level, but making the leap to the NFL and winning a Super Bowl could go a long way toward establishing him as one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports.

    Both the Chargers and Jags have a long way to go before becoming Super Bowl contenders, but they both either have or are about to have quarterbacks who could lead them for the next 15 years or more.

    Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported this week that Meyer wants $12 million per year to come out of retirement and coach in the NFL, so if the Bolts truly want him, they will likely have to pony up.

    If things don't work out and Meyer either goes elsewhere or stays retired, the Chargers have some other intriguing candidates at their disposal.

    The Chargers have reportedly already put in requests to interview Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

    Related

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      @SOBO55 looks at the possible ripple effects of Pederson's decision and thinks he may have lost his locker room for good ➡️

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Carson Wentz is ‘hopeful’ time in Philly won’t ‘end in divorce’ despite ESPN reports he wants out (AP)

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Potential Playoff Schedule Scenarios and Bracket-Busters

      Potential Playoff Schedule Scenarios and Bracket-Busters
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Potential Playoff Schedule Scenarios and Bracket-Busters

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers Interested in Meyer

      Los Angeles interested in hiring Urban Meyer for head coaching vacancy (The Athletic)

      Chargers Interested in Meyer
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Chargers Interested in Meyer

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report