Report: Urban Meyer Drawing Interest from Chargers Amid Jaguars Rumors

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have interest in former University of Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer for their vacant head coaching position, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Rumors of L.A.'s interest in Meyer come on the heels of reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are in pursuit of the three-time national championship-winning coach.

The Chargers job became available Monday when Los Angeles parted ways with Anthony Lynn after four seasons as head coach, which included a 7-9 mark in 2020.

While the Jags job could appeal to prospective coaches due to the fact that they own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and are likely to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, they are also coming off of a 1-15 campaign.

The Chargers posted a far more respectable record and already have a potential superstar at quarterback in place in the form of likely 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.

Herbert completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards in 15 games as a rookie and also set the NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes with 31. The sky is seemingly the limit for the former Oregon standout, which could make for an attractive situation for Meyer.

Meyer retired from coaching following the 2018 season, but with multiple teams reportedly trying to lure him out, he has some leverage should he decide that coaching in the NFL is something that appeals to him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 56-year-old Meyer went 187-32 in 17 seasons as a collegiate head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, and he led Florida to a pair of national championships and OSU to one national title during his illustrious career.

Meyer has nothing left to prove at the college level, but making the leap to the NFL and winning a Super Bowl could go a long way toward establishing him as one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports.

Both the Chargers and Jags have a long way to go before becoming Super Bowl contenders, but they both either have or are about to have quarterbacks who could lead them for the next 15 years or more.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported this week that Meyer wants $12 million per year to come out of retirement and coach in the NFL, so if the Bolts truly want him, they will likely have to pony up.

If things don't work out and Meyer either goes elsewhere or stays retired, the Chargers have some other intriguing candidates at their disposal.

The Chargers have reportedly already put in requests to interview Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.