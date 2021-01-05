Heisman Trophy 2020 Odds: DeVonta Smith Emerges as Huge Favorite over Mac Jones

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

If the betting lines prove accurate, a wide receiver is in line to win the Heisman Trophy for the first time in nearly three decades.

DraftKings released new odds for the Heisman Trophy winner Tuesday, and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was installed as a huge favorite at -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100). He is followed by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at +550 (bet $100 to win $550), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at +1000 and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask at +5000.

As Jones' clear-cut top target, Smith has put up massive numbers for the No. 1 Crimson Tide this season. Smith has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns, and the senior is a big reason why Alabama will face Ohio State for the national championship on Monday.

If Smith does win the Heisman, he will become the first wide receiver to do so since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

The Louisiana native would also become the first non-quarterback or running back to win the Heisman since Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson accomplished the feat in 1997.

Based on the odds, Smith has a great chance to become only the third wideout in history to win the Heisman, joining Howard and former Notre Dame great Tim Brown in 1987.

Jones can't be completely discounted, however, as he orchestrated an Alabama offense that ranked second in the nation in scoring this season with 48.2 points per game.

Like Smith, the Florida native put up video game-like numbers by completing 77.0 percent of his passes for 4,036 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Considering Alabama was clearly the best team in college football throughout the season, it is fitting that its two best players are likely to be the ones duking it out for Heisman honors when the winner is announced Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

