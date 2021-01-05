NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Mike Evans Injury, Alshon Jeffery Contract, More

2 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles had little to play for Sunday, and their questionable personnel decisions drew the ire of plenty around the league, especially the New York Giants and head coach Joe Judge.

Nevertheless, the offseason has already begun for the Birds, and Philly is getting right down to business.

The Eagles have reshaped the contracts of veteran wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

These adjustments mean Philly will have to either sign Jeffery and Jackson to new deals or release them prior to the start of the new league year. Fowler also added Jeffery took a "significant" cut.

Jeffery had nine touchdown grabs and became something of a playoff hero in 2017 as the Eagles stampeded to the Lombardi Trophy. The former Pro Bowler then had 65 catches for 843 yards in his second season with the Eagles. But the past two years have been rough.

The 30-year-old played just 10 games and averaged a career-low 11.4 yards per reception in 2019. He suffered a Lisfranc injury at the end of the season, requiring surgery and (eventually) knocking him out of the early portion of the 2020 campaign. He did not make his 2020 debut until Week 10 and was a non-factor upon return.

Jeffery finished with a mere six receptions for 115 yards in seven games. Now, it appears he may have played his last snaps in an Eagles uniform.

Jackson's Eagles tenure has been equally ill-fated. The former Pro Bowler had signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Philly in 2019. He, too, suffered a Lisfranc injury that year, but his occurred in the first game of the year. The 30-year-old was mostly a depth piece on the interior this year.

Fowler reported the Eagles are "more likely" to release both Jeffery and Jackson in order to maintain projected cap space.