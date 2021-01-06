NFL Free Agency 2021: Previewing This Year's Class

0 of 10

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL regular season has ended, and while 14 teams still hope to lift the Lombardi Trophy, many franchises—and their respective fanbases—have turned their attention to the 2021 offseason.

The 2021 edition of free agency is going to be an intriguing affair, as several teams could be in tight cap situations. It does not seem the salary cap will fall to the $175 million floor set by the NFL and NFLPA, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. However, it is likely to drop for the first time in recent memory.

Still, we're bound to see a flurry of activity when the free-agent market opens March 17. That's the nature of the NFL offseason, and with many high-profile players expected to be available, that isn't going to change this year.

Here, you'll find an initial position-by-position rundown of the top names slated to hit the open market in a little over two months' time.