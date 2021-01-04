Report: Titans OC Arthur Smith Requested by All 6 NFL Teams with HC Openings

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith may have a number of interviews on his schedule this offseason.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported all six NFL teams with vacancies at head coach have either already asked the Titans' permission to interview Smith or plan on doing so in the future.

The six teams with openings are the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.

Smith has been with the Titans organization since 2011 and was a defensive quality control coach and tight ends coach in the past. He has been the offensive coordinator since the 2019 campaign, and Tennessee is headed to the playoffs for the second time in two years with him at the position.

Perhaps no player has taken more significant strides under Smith's coaching than running back Derrick Henry, who went from a serviceable playmaker to arguably the best in the league at his position.

Prior to the 2019 season, Henry had never made a Pro Bowl and ran for more than 1,000 yards just once in his first three years. He led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons and finished the 2020 campaign with a head-turning 2,027 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

It is not just Henry, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill made his first career Pro Bowl last season and finished the 2020 season with 3,819 passing yards, 266 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Throw in wide receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, and the Titans had plenty of dangerous weapons in Smith's offense this year.

It is no wonder so many teams are at least interested in interviewing him in today's offensive-oriented NFL. He provided balance in Tennessee with his play-calling and helped a number of individual stars reach the next level.

Those efforts may just land him a head coaching job for 2021.