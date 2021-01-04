Cardinals' Kingsbury: Larry Fitzgerald to Take 'A While' on Retirement Decision

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is in no rush to make a decision regarding his NFL future.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday that it will be "a while" before the 17-year Cardinals star decides if he'll retire or return for the 2021 season (h/t James Palmer of NFL Network).

The 37-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals this season, missing two due to a positive test for COVID-19. It was the first season since 2014 that he did not suit up for all 16 games for the Cardinals.

He missed Sunday's season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a groin injury, marking his first time out with an injury since 2014.

Fitzgerald ended the season with 409 receiving yards and one touchdown on 54 receptions, his least-productive outing in 17 years since the Cardinals drafted him out of Pittsburgh with the No. 3 pick in 2004.

Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner shared a now-deleted tweet on Sunday night that praised Fitzgerald and congratulated him on his career, urging the Pro Football Hall of Fame to "start your clock," prompting speculation that the 11-time Pro Bowler would be calling it quits (h/t 98.7 FM Arizona Sports).

Buckner clarified his alleged mistake in a second tweet, saying that "the full tweet didn't go through."

Whether or not he returns for an 18th year, Fitzgerald has cemented his status among the NFL's greats. He has started 261 games, the third-most among active players (behind Tom Brady's 299 and Drew Brees' 286), and has been absent for just nine games in his career.