    Raiders' Josh Jacobs Arrested, Charged with DUI After Single-Car Crash

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021
    Alerted 42m ago in the B/R App

    Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested and charged with a DUI in Las Vegas early Monday morning, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

    Police reportedly responded to a single-car crash in the McCarran Airport connector tunnel at 4:42 a.m. local time, and Jacobs was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

    According to Kevin Bolinger of Fox 5, he was released from custody and has a court appearance set for March 8.

    The crash occurred after the Raiders completed their season with a 32-31 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Jacobs rushed for 89 yards with two touchdowns to help the team finish 8-8.

    The 2019 first-round pick finished the year with 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, his second straight season with at least 1,000 yards. His production was also enough to earn his first career Pro Bowl selection.

    If found guilty, Jacobs could be facing a suspension from the NFL in 2021 for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse.    

