Report: Eric Bieniemy Receives HC Interview Requests from Jets, Lions, Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is receiving significant interest for head coach openings around the NFL following Week 17.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons have all requested interviews for Bieniemy.

The Falcons have had an opening since October after firing Dan Quinn, while the Lions moved on from Matt Patricia in November. The Jets announced Sunday that head coach Adam Gase would not return in 2021.

Bieniemy has helped engineer one of the best offenses in football. The Chiefs led the NFL in total yards this season while ranking sixth in points.

This is the 51-year-old's third season as the team's offensive coordinator under Andy Reid. Kansas City took home its first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, and the offense topped the NFL in points and yards during his first year in charge in 2018.

He spent the previous five years as the team's running backs coach. In that time, Chiefs offensive coordinators Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson moved on to head coaching jobs.

Bieniemy got opportunities last year, interviewing with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets also interviewed him in 2019 before hiring Gase.

Atlanta and Detroit have established quarterbacks in Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford, respectively, although both organizations could look to move on from the veterans in favor of younger prospects. The Jets have Sam Darnold, but he is yet to prove he can be a franchise quarterback.

If Bieniemy lands one of these positions, he could face some tough choices.