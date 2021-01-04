NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and Coaching Reports Following Week 17

NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and Coaching Reports Following Week 17January 4, 2021
The New York Jets will be one of the most watched NFL franchises this offseason.
The AFC East side has to find a new head coach after parting ways with Adam Gase on Sunday, and it needs to make a decision on quarterback Sam Darnold's future. New York could attempt to build around Darnold or opt to move on from him through a trade and draft a new face of the franchise.
A handful of squads will face franchise-altering decisions in the next few weeks as they look to pull themselves out of the NFL basement by hiring some of the best assistant coaches in the league.
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are the top names mentioned as being set for head-coaching interviews entering Monday.
Jets 'Expected to Make Big Trade' in Offseason
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Jets "are expected to make a big trade" during the offseason.
Schefter did not specify whether that trade would send Darnold out of town or involve the No. 2 overall pick, but he did say general manager Joe Douglas "will be executing some sort of big trade."
In three seasons with the Jets, Darnold has recorded a 13-24 record, thrown 45 touchdowns and been intercepted on 39 occasions.
Darnold finished the 2020 campaign with a one-touchdown, two-interception performance against the New England Patriots. In four of his 12 appearances this season, the third-year quarterback out of USC was picked off on multiple occasions. He had two or more touchdown passes in two contests.
If Douglas and the new head coach decide a fresh start has to happen at quarterback, they could deal Darnold and pick one of the top quarterback prospects at No. 2.
Justin Fields made a strong case to be chosen behind Trevor Lawrence by beating the presumptive No. 1 overall pick with six touchdown passes at the Sugar Bowl.
If the Ohio State quarterback also thrives in the CFP National Championship, he may be given a serious look at No. 2. BYU's Zach Wilson could also be in the mix for that pick if the Jets opt to stay there and choose a quarterback.
Before a decision is made on Darnold, Douglas and the Jets ownership need to come to a decision on a new head coach.
Jets to Go Through "Lengthy" Coaching Search
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero outlined how detailed the Jets' coaching search could be.
Among the names mentioned as candidates were Bieniemy, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen.
Adam Gase was dismissed Sunday night, and the front office is under pressure to make a home run hire.
After years of being stuck behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East, the Jets appear to be far behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins when it comes to progress. Buffalo achieved the No. 2 seed and a division title in 2020, and Miami was on the verge of making the playoffs before its Week 17 loss to the Bills.
Gase was the only one of the past five head coaches hired by the Jets with previous head-coaching experience in the NFL. However, that turned out to be the wrong move since Gase went 9-23 in New York after going 23-25 over three seasons with the Dolphins.
Bieniemy may be the team's top target if it is looking for an offensive mind, but it may face stiff competition for the Kansas City offensive coordinator.
Falcons Reportedly Interviewing Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh
The Atlanta Falcons' coaching search will reportedly start with interviews involving two of the hottest head-coaching candidates.
According to Rapoport, Bieniemy and Saleh will have Zoom interviews with the NFC South franchise on Monday.
If the Falcons end up with Bieniemy, it would mark a shift in hiring policy after from their previous two searches. Mike Smith and Dan Quinn were both defensive coordinators before taking over in Atlanta.
Bieniemy's work with Patrick Mahomes has earned praise across the league, and he is in line to contend for a second straight Super Bowl title. The Kansas City offense led the NFL in total yards and produced 53 touchdowns on the way to clinching the first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC this season.
If Atlanta opts to go the defensive route, Saleh could be the best option. Despite San Francisco taking a step back in 2020, Saleh had his defense produce two of its best performances at the end of the season.
The 49ers allowed the fifth-fewest total yards in the NFL and ranked in the top 10 of passing yards and rushing yards conceded. The numbers produced by Saleh's unit in a non-playoff year make him an intriguing candidate to reverse the fortunes of any franchise.
