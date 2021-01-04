NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and Coaching Reports Following Week 17

1 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Jets "are expected to make a big trade" during the offseason.

Schefter did not specify whether that trade would send Darnold out of town or involve the No. 2 overall pick, but he did say general manager Joe Douglas "will be executing some sort of big trade."

In three seasons with the Jets, Darnold has recorded a 13-24 record, thrown 45 touchdowns and been intercepted on 39 occasions.

Darnold finished the 2020 campaign with a one-touchdown, two-interception performance against the New England Patriots. In four of his 12 appearances this season, the third-year quarterback out of USC was picked off on multiple occasions. He had two or more touchdown passes in two contests.

If Douglas and the new head coach decide a fresh start has to happen at quarterback, they could deal Darnold and pick one of the top quarterback prospects at No. 2.

Justin Fields made a strong case to be chosen behind Trevor Lawrence by beating the presumptive No. 1 overall pick with six touchdown passes at the Sugar Bowl.

If the Ohio State quarterback also thrives in the CFP National Championship, he may be given a serious look at No. 2. BYU's Zach Wilson could also be in the mix for that pick if the Jets opt to stay there and choose a quarterback.

Before a decision is made on Darnold, Douglas and the Jets ownership need to come to a decision on a new head coach.