Peter King Has Heard 'No Rumors' of Andrew Luck Attempting NFL Comeback

Following his shocking retirement prior to the 2019 season, quarterback Andrew Luck has stayed out of the limelight, and that will apparently continue to be the case.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday that he has heard "no rumors" regarding Luck coming out of retirement to play for the quarterback-needy New England Patriots or any other team.

Luck, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft out of Stanford, spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.

When Luck entered the draft, he was considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects in years. While his short career didn't net the Colts a Super Bowl win, he was largely as good as advertised.

In six NFL seasons—he missed all of 2017 due to injury—Luck went 53-33 as a starter and led Indianapolis to the playoffs four times. Luck went 4-4 in the playoffs and led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game once.

Luck put up some big numbers during his career as well, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions to go along with 1,590 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

For his efforts, Luck was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He also won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018 when he threw for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 picks after missing the entire 2017 campaign.

After such a productive season, Luck shocked the football world when he announced his retirement just shy of his 30th birthday.

The Colts haven't enjoyed the same type of success since his retirement, although they did make the playoffs this season on the strength of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, rookie running back Jonathan Taylor and a supremely talented defense.

Luck is still just 31 years old and could likely come out of retirement and play at a high level if he so chooses, but there is no indication that he intends to do that.

If Luck were to come out of retirement, the Colts retain his rights and would get the opportunity to bring him back in the fold. Given Rivers' age (39), the organization would likely welcome it.

Provided Luck wants to come back and play for another team like the Pats, however, the Colts would either have to release or trade him. A similar situation arose with tight end Rob Gronkowski prior to this season, as New England traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Luck would go a long way toward solving the quarterback issues that ailed the Patriots this season following the departure of Tom Brady, but it doesn't appear as though that option will be on the table.