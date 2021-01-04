NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Wild-Card Picture and Divisional-Round Scenarios

0 of 2

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL's new 14-team playoff format brings a novel wrinkle to how the brackets are constructed.

Instead of the top two teams in each conference waiting for opponents in the divisional round, only the top seeds in the AFC and NFC are off during wild-card weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will face the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round at Arrowhead Stadium and Lambeau Field, respectively. Green Bay is the only one of the two that has the potential to face a divisional opponent in its playoff opener since the Chicago Bears are the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

The expanded playoff field did not help avoid divisional matches on the opening weekend of the postseason. The Seattle Seahawks will play the Los Angeles Rams for a third time and the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off for the second consecutive week.