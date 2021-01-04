    Texans' Deshaun Watson Says It's 'Pretty Dope' to Lead NFL in Passing Yards

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 4, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles as he celebrates a touchdown as he points skyward with his index finger during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    With the Kansas City Chiefs giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a rest Sunday, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson had an opportunity to finish the season as the NFL's passing yards leader. All he had to do was throw for 283 yards.

    Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, Watson went off for 365 yards with three touchdowns for good measure to finish with 4,823 yards. That locked up the passing title for the first time in his career.

    "We play to a standard; that's what I'm all about," Watson told reporters afterward. "Whoever is out there is going to play to a standard, and that's what I wanted to continue to grow and keep pushing. That was pretty dope to kind of accomplish that. I know Pat didn't play this game, and that would have been a little more tighter and things like that, but yeah, it's pretty dope as an individual and as a stat to be able to do the things I did this year."

    Watson has already been named to three Pro Bowls in his career but has now accomplished a feat only five other active quarterbacks have achieved. Not even Mahomes has led the league in passing.

    Thanks to a Week 17 inactive status, he'll have to try again next year while Watson looks to retain his title.

